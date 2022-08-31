World Cup 2022 album: learn to organize your stickers using the app | Productivity

How to organize stickers with the “QATAR Cup 2022 Stickers” app

Step 1. Open the “QATAR Cup 2022 Stickers” application. On the home page, you can view different groups of stickers, such as “Stadiums”, “FIFA Museum”, “Group A”, “Group B” countries and so on. To register a sticker that you already have, it is necessary to locate it among the groups, tap on it and then select the “Add” button;

Step 2. The registered stickers will have the gray color, while the missing ones will continue in the yellow color. In the section on the side, represented by the graphic icon, it is possible to have more control over the collection based on a percentage – that is, the user can see how many stickers are available and how many they already have;

Step 3. In the settings section, located at the top right of the screen, tools are available to optimize the use of the app. The user can activate the option to hide the stickers he already has, register stickers with a touch (without having to confirm in the dialog box) and even organize them in alphabetical order. There is also the option “Delete all stickers”, which resets the virtual “album”, and there is the possibility to share lists of missing or repeated items. To do this, just tap “Share” and select a contact or social network.

See too: How to make a sticker on WhatsApp Web without installing anything on the PC

Source link