Xbox is testing new storage feature

Long awaited feature!

Through the official Xbox Insider website, Microsoft has confirmed that it is testing a new storage feature for the Xbox.

According to Microsoft, the new Xbox storage feature will allow Xbox to choose the “best available device” to install a game, that is, if your internal storage is completely full, Xbox will automatically install the game on a device that has available spacewithout requiring user intervention (such as removing a game or choosing another installation location manually).

The feature is very useful for users of the new Xbox Series X|S, as the new generation games do not install by default on external hard drives without user interference. So far, the feature is being tested by Alpha-level insiders, and it should be made available to everyone soon. Check out:

“We’ve enabled a new feature that lets you specify a different default install location for games, backward compatible games, and apps. The default for each will be set to the location you previously set as your default install location for all content. You can also let Xbox decide where to install your games and apps.”

“Setting a default install location in ‘Let Xbox decide’ mode will cause your Xbox to try to install certain content on the best available drive that has enough space. To get started, you can access this by going to Settings > System > Storage Devices > Change Install Locations.”

