Xiaomi launches new 5G smartphone in Brazil; check the price

Increasing the portfolio of 5G smartphones in the Brazilian market, Xiaomi announces the arrival of the Redmi 10 5G in the country, an intermediary that already has technology that supports the new network without the need for update and configuration. According to the company, this is the 49th smartphone that the brand brings to Brazil for a period of three years.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with an Octa-Core CPU and 7nm processing, which promises efficient performance, and is equipped with the MIUI 13 operating system.

“The Redmi 10 5G is an ideal device for Brazilians who want to be integrated into the new reality of connection in the country, with 5G, but with low investment. The smartphone also has a high-quality camera and battery that keeps up with the pace of Brazilian users, that is, a complete intermediary that delivers state-of-the-art technology with excellent cost-effectiveness”, points out Luciano Barbosa, Head of Operation Xiaomi Brazil.

The Redmi 10 5G is equipped with a set of cameras for high resolution photography with the main one of 50 MP, making it possible to capture incredible photos and videos combined with the 2 MP depth sensor, which delivers a natural blur in the background to enhance the image. Its night mode allows you to take photos in low light environments, in addition to the Movie Frame that creates a cinematic effect in photos and videos.

The Redmi 10 5G’s FHD+ AdaptiveSync display has a 90 Hz refresh rate and is integrated into the modern body with flat edges present in the device. The screen’s 6.58″ Dot Drop design is equipped with AdaptiveSync technology, which optimizes the refresh rate according to the content the user is watching, thus reducing power consumption and extended battery life. . In addition, it comes with Sunlight mode and reading mode 3.0, which prevents eyestrain.

According to Xiaomi, with its 5000mAh high-capacity battery, you can enjoy up to 189 hours of music playback or 22 hours of videos uninterrupted. The 22.5W charger offers efficient charging of up to 18W so that the user can spend more time using the smartphone without recharging.

The 4GB RAM 128GB ROM version of the Redmi 10 5G is available in Graphite Gray (grey), Chrome Silver (silver) and can be found in physical stores and e-commerce for R$ 2,599.99.

Redmi 10 5G datasheet: