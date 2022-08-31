Young singers participate in auditions in the trailer for the national series O Coro – Sucesso Aqui Vou Eu

Disney+ confirmed today (31) that the series O Coro – Sucesso Aqui Vou Eu arrives on the platform in September.

The plot tells the story of a group of young adults, from different backgrounds, who see in the announcement of an audition for a theater company the chance to resume the pursuit of their dormant dreams and make a career in the theater.

Approved in a first screening, aspiring singer-actors live a mix of feelings such as fascination with the world of theater, the discovery of new loves, hauntings of the past and the fear of failure, as they do not know if they will be hired at the end of the auditions. .​

are in the list Miguel Falabella (“Renate”), Sara Sarres (“Marita”), Karin Hils (“Marion”), Lucas Wickhaus (“George”), Daniel Rangel (“Leandro”), Mica Diaz (“Alícia”), Gabriel Hipólito (“Reginaldo”), Graciely Junqueira (“Ivone”), Carolina Amaral (“Antonia”), Rhener Freitas (“Mauritius”), Gabriella DiGrecco (“Daughter in law”), Bruno Boer (“Sissy”), William Magon (“Arthur”) and Great Bandarz (“Fernando”), among other big names. The general direction is Miguel Falabella and Cininha de Paula (snakes and lizards, come out from below).

The script has Miguel Falabella and Rosana Hermann (come out from below, Headhunter, Xuxa Program).

The Chorus: Success, Here I Come arrives on the 28th of September.

