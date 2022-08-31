‘The Batman’ star Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, talks about the complex relationship between Catwoman and Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

The Hooded Crusader has been reimagined once again for theaters, this time through director Matt Reeves. Starring Pattinson as the titular hero, ‘The Batman’ revolved around Bruce’s second year as a crime fighter in Gotham City. While not doing the traditional origin story, Bruce is still years away from being the Batman fans know and still love.

With Batman getting a new cinematic vision, many of his supporting characters in villains in DC’s greatest lore have been as well. One of them was Catwoman, who plays an essential role in ‘The Batman’. Similar to Pattinson’s Bruce, Selina’s journey as Catwoman is just beginning, which means she will become her DC counterpart throughout the franchise. Throughout the first part, ‘The Batman’ laid the groundwork for the Bruce and Selina dynamic, which is known as one of the most complex relationships in comics.

Zoe Kravitz describes Batman and Catwoman’s relationship

In the companion book ‘The Art of The Batman’, Kravitz (via ComicBook) spoke about this iteration of Selina and Bruce’s relationship and how ‘The Batman’ defines their connection. Much like the previous incarnations of the two Gotham heroes, their bond is strongly rooted in being a love-hate thing. Despite having similar goals and motives, Kravitz explains that their different points of view tend to be what leads them to disputes, stating the following:

"Cat and mouse is a great way to describe it, I think there's a love-hate thing, and I think the line between love and hate is very fine. There is a very deep soul connection, even though they see things differently and they come from very different backgrounds. I think they're really fighting for the same thing and they're both people who really believe in justice. Their idea of ​​what justice is might be a little different, but they're both people who really fight for what they believe in, they're not afraid to fight, they're not afraid to die for what they believe in. I also think they're people who have often felt alone, and that's how they were able to become the people they are now, and acquire the skills that they have. So I think they get to know each other and finally meet someone who can match them. It's scary, exciting and sexy all at the same time."

Zoe Kravitz and Pattinson are two of the many actors who brought Bruce and Selina to life in live-action. Their iterations take place about ten years after the release of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, where Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway portrayed them. FOX’s Batman prequel series Gotham, starring David Mazouz and Camren Bicondova as Bruce and Selina, respectively, before they became Batman and Catwoman, has explored its complicated dynamics over five seasons. Whether they’re in love or on opposite sides, there will always be plenty of intriguing angles to tackle with Selina and Bruce. ‘The Batman’ is just chapter one of his story.

