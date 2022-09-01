10 Movies That Make You Look Happily at Life

Who doesn’t like to watch a movie, get emotional and still be able to reflect on life or even on that happiness? Many film projects arrive like an arrow in our thinking, making us pay attention, whether in deep dramas or hilarious comedy, to every detail that goes into these stories. So, we decided to create a nice list below with 10 movies that make you look at life happier:

lucky people

How to talk about the army in a subtle and emotional way? In lucky people, Tim Robbins joins Rachel McAdams and Michael Pena in this drama that promises to move many moviegoers to tears. In the story, three soldiers are returning home from the Iraq War after sustaining injuries. Upon returning, they discover that life has gone on leaving them behind, so together they decide to take a trip across the United States where each of them has a mission in search of a new destination. The only regret is that it was a film that was rarely seen here in Brazil, it’s worth checking out!

The Coffee Girl

In the plot, an older man, quite shy, is part of an English summit that decides the actions of each country in the world (G-8). Without many friends, he always has lunch alone, however, one day he falls in love with a girl he meets in a restaurant. It makes his life, the country’s politicians and the world change completely, when he decides to take her to the G-8 meeting.

among roses

In the plot, we meet Eve (Catherine Frot) a rose breeder who is in dire straits with her lifelong venture. Full of debt and without finding many ways to revive her business, she ends up accepting the idea of ​​having new employees free of charge, as they are in a rehabilitation project after being arrested. Thus, the woman, who proves to be very alone in life, will have to pass on lessons to these new people who can help her to rebuild her enterprise.

a cool sprout

The film begins in the 1950s, more precisely in 1956, in Taubaté, where we met the Tony brothers (Murilo Armacollo) and Cell (Marianna Alexandre), two music lovers who have a common dream: to make their songs successful in Brazil. Counting on his father’s encouragement and his mother’s suspicions, Tony is the driving force behind this dream and soon leaves for São Paulo in search of opportunities. Always very nice and liked by everyone, Tony gets him and his sister to sign a contract with a record company. At the same time, Celly is still studying and starts dating. When a hit singing by Celly hits the charts across Brazil, choices will need to be made about the future of her music career.

a common life

In the plot, we meet the serene John May (Eddie Marsan). A man who has worked for more than 20 years at the same company, where he performs the unusual role of being in charge of finding the closest relative of people who died alone. Meticulous and thorough in his research, he is not viewed favorably by the rest of the department. So, when there is a change in the structure where he works, he is fired but asks to solve the last case that will take him on a journey of discovery and love seeking to find meaning in his own life.

mars one

The reflection and the clashes between dreams and reality. The dream of an expedition to Mars in 2030 ends up being the kick-off of a beautiful film, which details dreams within a broader context, of hope. Directed by Gabriel Martins, Mars One shows us the hectic daily life of a family within an urban look that walks through the reports of a society that lives its days without knowing what tomorrow will be like. There is also a delicate look at the generation gap when we think about ways of seeing changes, dreaming.

45 of the Second Half

In the plot, we meet Pedro (Tony Ramos), a man who reached the limit of his emotions and his pessimism about the world. Little by little he lost the pleasure of living, full of debts, without getting a new loan from the bank, he is about to lose the family establishment, Cantina Baresi, an Italian restaurant that has been open for over 50 years, founded by his grandfather who came from Italy alone and set up the business with all his effort. One day, he ends up meeting two great friends, Ivan (Cassio Gabus Mendes) and Mariano (ary france), for a report based on a photo he and his friends took on the subway at its inauguration in 1974 (about 40 years ago). The first is a successful lawyer, the second has become a priest. The three will try to rekindle the flame of this friendship between long conversations about their views and thoughts about the world they live in, from the desire to die soon of one of them.

the busybody

In the plot, we meet the affectionate Marnie Minervini (Susan Sarandon), a woman in the final half of her life who has recently lost her lifelong partner. Completely aimless, she decides to move closer to her daughter Lori (Rose Byrne) in Los Angeles, California. Exposing her loneliness in many and often funny ways, Marnie ends up invading her daughter’s privacy at all times (the result of a lack of the moment) and after one arrives beyond Lori, Marnie embarks on a journey of discovery where she will meet people that will forever change this unstable moment that he lives.

the way they want

In the plot, four inseparable friends, since their college days, get together every week to read and debate books they choose at random, forming a book club, which is still a way, a pretext, to always get together and not let go. friendship falls into routine. After some debates on everyday topics, they decide to read Fifty Shades of grey, and the book seems to be enough to awaken the young ladies to the life that still lies ahead. Thus, between the reads of the three volumes of the Gray couple’s saga, a lot is changing in their own routines.

the idol

In the plot, we meet the young Mohammed Assaf who enjoys his days in the city of Gaza, Palestine, where he lives with his family. Happy and full of friends who have always been involved with music, he goes through a great abyss when he prematurely loses his only sister to a terrible disease. Thus, he grows up and his dreams become more distant and the reality he lives sucks him in. Until one day he decides to go back to looking for music as inspiration and applies for Arab Idol (the Arab American Idol) in 2013, seeking his long-awaited success and recognition.

