2022 Edition of DC Fandome Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery – GKPB

One of the most awaited events by the geek culture-loving public and especially by fans of A.Dwill not happen in 2022. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) confirmed in a statement that the 2022 edition of the DC Fandome it’s canceled.

The decision to cancel the event was already expected due to the delay in announcing the date of this year’s edition. The entire strategy involving Warner properties, including DC, is being reviewed by David Zaslav. The company’s new CEO took over after Discovery’s purchase of Warner. The cancellation of movies super twins and batgirl it’s part of this new vision and Zaslav’s plan for DC.

In the statement sent to the website comic bookthe WBD said: “With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to communicate with our fans live at various conventions around the world and so will not be holding DC Fandome in 2022.”

Warner’s declaration of prioritizing face-to-face events may even give hope to the Brazilian public, since in December the CCXP and Warner always surprises with large panels. It was even at the 2019 CCXP, which was attended by Gal Gadot and the director Patty Jankinswhich took place the world launch of the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 (available on HBO Max).

DC Fandome had its first edition held in August 2020 with an eight-hour online broadcast that generated over 150 million views. Functioning as DC’s own Comic Con, the event discloses news about all areas involving the publisher’s characters such as TV, cinema, comics, games, cosplay and much more.