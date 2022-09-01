3 days of battery life and recycled material: discover new Nokia phones

HMD Global, the company that licenses the Nokia brand, announced three new cell phones and a tablet during the IFA, an international technology fair held in Berlin (Germany), which takes place this week. In addition to these news, the company will offer a smartphone subscription plan.

As a highlight, the cell phones have long battery life (with one of them promising up to three days away from the socket), 5G connection, guarantee of three Android updates and are mostly made with recyclable materials – the company says its actions aim to reduce the impact on nature, making phones more durable, both through the number of system upgrades and the reuse of materials.

Of the releases, the only one that will surely reach the Brazilian market is the Nokia G60 5G. As for the others, the company did not provide further details. However, they must be quickly made available on the European market.

Nokia G60 5G arrives in Brazil later this year

Nokia G60 5G Image: Disclosure

The G line is related to the brand’s mid-range cell phones, and with the promise to “last”.

The Nokia G60 5G is made of recycled plastic on the back, in addition to having other parts of the structure with the same material. The company promises to have a policy it calls 3-3-3: 3 Android updates, 3 years of security updates, and 3 years of warranty.

Regarding the update, Nokia is equal to the Chinese Realme and Xiaomi, for example, only behind Samsung, which promises up to four years of updating on its phones.

Inside, it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695G (mid-range) processor, 6.58-inch screen (16.71 centimeters diagonally) with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (the higher this number, the better it will be). the display of animations on the screen).

At the rear, there is a triple camera system, the main one being 50 megapixels, complemented with a 5 megapixel (ultra-wide angle, with a wide field of view) and 2 megapixel (depth, which helps to take pictures in portrait mode). with blurred background). For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor.

The battery is 4,500 mAh, and the phone will have the following storage and memory options:

64GB + 4GB RAM (which helps with performance)

128GB + 4GB RAM

128GB + 8GB RAM

Nokia X30 5G: “the greenest phone”

Nokia X30 5G Image: Disclosure

The company says the device’s body is made from 100% recycled aluminum; and the back is made from 65% recycled plastic — HMD Global says this is the “greenest” phone they’ve ever made.

The phone has a 6.43-inch screen (about 16.33 centimeters diagonally) Full HD with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Inside, it has similar features to the Nokia G60 5G, such as the same mid-range chip, the Snapdragon 695G, and

128GB + 6GB RAM

256GB + 8GB RAM

At the rear, it has two cameras, one with 50 megapixels (with optical stabilization, which helps in recording videos) and another with 13 megapixels (ultra-wide-angle); for selfie, there is a 16-megapixel sensor.

The battery is 4,200 mAh, and the Nokia X30 5G supports the same three Android updates as the Nokia G60.

Nokia C31 promises up to three days of use

Nokia C31 Image: Disclosure

This is an entry-level model and no 5G connection. However, HMD Global has included a large battery, 5,050 mAh, which, according to the company, gives it an autonomy of up to three days.

Unlike the other phones, it has a 6.7-inch screen (about 17 centimeters diagonally) with HD resolution.

The processor present in it is the eight-core Unisoc 9863A1, and has storage of up to 128 GB (expandable to 256 GB with a microSD card), in addition to options of 3 and 4 GB of RAM memory.

On the back, it has three cameras, one with 13 megapixels and two with 2 megapixels (one as a depth sensor and another as a macro sensor, to help you take close-up pictures of an object). For selfie, there is a 5-megapixel sensor.

Nokia T21: an “entry” tablet for the family

Nokia T21 Tablet Image: Disclosure

It is an “entry” tablet with an aluminum and plastic body — 65% of the material used is the result of recycling.

It has an octa-core (eight-core) Unisoc T612 processor and a 10.36-inch screen (about 26.31 centimeters diagonally). It also has two cameras, an 8-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

According to HMD Global, it will be sold in 64GB + 4GB RAM and 128GB + 4GB RAM options.

Subscription model offers mobile “forever”

Like other manufacturers, HMD Global introduced Circular, a subscription system that encourages members to stay as long as possible with a branded cell phone.

Available in the UK and Germany, the Circular will have a monthly fee ranging from 12 euros (about R$63) to 30 euros (approximately R$157) and will allow the subscriber to choose one of the handsets in HMD Global’s portfolio.

In case of loss, theft or accidental damage, the staff receives a new device. The system also allows the subscriber to replace their phone after a period of three months.

The Circular does not yet have a date to arrive in Brazil. Here, Itaú offers a similar system for iPhone, while Samsung also has a subscription system for cell phones called “Samsung always new”.