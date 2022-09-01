40 years later “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” returns to the cinema, exclusively in IMAX

Forty years after its debut, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), the film that became a phenomenon and broke records, one of the masterpieces of Steven Spielbergreturns to cinemas, in a digitally remastered version, exclusively in IMAX.

Winner of 4 Academy Awards, it is a film that continues to captivate the imagination of generations of children and parents. “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” has become a landmark in science fiction cinema, showing that extraterrestrial creatures can also be cute and cute. “ET” is probably the most famous extraterrestrial on planet Earth, followed perhaps by “Alf”.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton and Peter Coyotestar in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

With an unforgettable soundtrack by John Williams, this adventure for the whole family is one of Spielberg’s best works, from his best childhood cinema.

Premiered for the first time in Portugal on December 17, 1982, the film now returns to theaters on September 1. On September 8, another work by Spielberg that changed the film industry forever will premiere in IMAX, “Shark” (1975).

