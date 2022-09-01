500,000-year-old elephant tusk found extremely preserved in Israel

This is the oldest tooth ever located in the Middle East; The discovery was made on the outskirts of Kibbutz Revadim, near Ascalon, and weighs about 150 kg.

AHIKAM SERI / AFPTV / AFP

This is the biggest prey ever found in the Middle East



Israeli archaeologists have made a rare find at a prehistoric site in Israel. They found the prey of a elephant of 500 thousand years. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the tooth was located on the outskirts of Kibbutz Revadim, near Ascalon, and weighs about 150 kg. It is the oldest prey found in its entirety in the Middle East. Avi Levy, director of excavations at the institution, called the find fantastic and said the prey was found “extremely preserved”. “Giant elephants roamed and grazed at this site in prehistoric times on Israel’s coastal plain half a million years ago, as evidenced by this exceptionally well-preserved ancient tusk,” the Antiquities Authority said in a statement. Due to the size of the tusk, the elephant should measure between 4 and 5 meters. Bones of the animal had previously been found in this area of ​​Israel, but no such prey. “The discovery of the prey, separated from the skull and the rest of the body [do elefante], raises the question: is the tusk the remains of a poached elephant or was it collected by the local population in prehistoric times? Did it have social or spiritual significance?” question Ofer Marder, professor of archeology at Ben Gurion University in Beersheva (south), and Ianir Milevski, director of prehistory at the AAI. The find belongs to an elephant with straight tusks, a species that “went extinct in this region about 400,000 years ago,” Levy said.

*With information from AFP