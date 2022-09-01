777 Partners gives ‘spoiler’ about Vasco’s coach and talks about how the team should be assembled

The desire for a better future for the Vasco fell into the hands of 777 Partners. After the possibility of the club becoming a real and viable SAFfans came to believe that this would be the way to return to the glory days.

This Thursday, the 1st, the co-founder of 777 Partners, Josh Wanderbeside Paul Bracks and Luiz Mello – new football director and CEO, respectively -, gave an interview and revealed the coach’s situation and which Vasco fans can expect to see under the command of the American company.

“If the Paulo Bracks feel that a change of coach is necessary, he will make that decision, and the 777 partners will support you. So far, we have not taken any decision, and the Paul did not indicate to us that there should be any changes. Again, at the local level, we empower the managers of clubs in whom we have faith to make these decisions. If Paulo feels that the change of coach is necessary, we will support”, said Josh Wanderwho spoke about the company’s sports methodology.

“We have discussions about which strategy to take, 777 Partners have an idea of ​​the kind of football we want to play. Our brand will be that of young and aggressive football, we will bet on the incredible talents that exist in Brazil. It’s something we do around the world. Naturally the players we are looking to select will have to fit this style of play. O Paulo Bracks agree with that. I don’t think we’re going to be the kind of club that goes around spending a lot of money on a big star. I think we will be the kind of club that spends a lot of money investing in talent that we can cultivate and develop to become big stars,” he said.

STRONG BASE

The main highlights of Vasco in the current season they are the offspring of the club’s base. Andrey saints, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo, Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec have become important pieces in the search for access. The participation in goals translates this: 13 of the 30 goals scored in Serie B had direct participation of youngsters.