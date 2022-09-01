80’s comedy spin-off

Called Sam and Victor’s Day Off, the spin-off of the classic Enjoying Life, will be directed by the creators of Cobra Kai

Enjoying Life Crazy (1986)one of the greatest classics of the 80s, will win a spin off. according to deadlinethe production entitled Sam and Victor’s Day Off will have direction of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Healdthe creators of Snake Kai, the hit Netflix series. The script will be in the hands of Bill Posley.

In the original film, Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) pretends to be sick to skip class and enjoy the day with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck). The three decide to go to town with Cameron’s father’s Ferrari, however, after leaving the car in a private parking lot, Sam (Larry “Flash” Jenkins) and Victor (Richard Edson), a pair of valets, take the Ferrari for a long ride and then secretly return the vehicle.

(Paramount Pictures)

It is from this point that production, developed by Paramount Pictures, will begin. The new feature will follow the adventures of Sam and Victor during the time they spent with Ferrari. As this moment was not explored in the 1986 film.

The premiere date and cast names have not yet been revealed, but the film’s producer will be Paul Young, Devon Young will be the executive producer and Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn will be the associated producers.

