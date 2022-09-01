a noble quarrelsome maiden

The Princess starts in the classic way, following a cliché river to the sound of medieval flutes in the surroundings of a CGI castle. Then it starts to get creepy when we fly up to a window high up in the tower to find The Princess (Joey King) lying in bed, Sleeping Beauty style. But the ruse quickly ends, and the film shows its true colors with extreme and exhilarating violence.

Two brutal guards find out the hard way that this princess isn’t waiting for a prince charming. A different King springs into action and shows off fun fighting skills that are anything but full stop, but who cares? The film proves to be intense earning its 16 year old rating, and for that matter, King acts accordingly: the princess can wield a sword, spin and kick like a martial artist, but she is small and smaller than her enemies, and so King takes root. those moments into a consistent reality.

The princess was betrothed to the odious Lord Julius (Dominic Cooper) by her traditional father, The King. Dad loves her, but he needs to marry her off to secure the kingdom’s future. When the princess says that a planned life of submission to a cruel and unworthy husband is “like something out of a fairy tale,” it’s clear she’s not talking about a happy ending.

The film is an unabashedly feminist action-adventure in which the central character rises from her dormancy to end patriarchy. It couldn’t be more timely, and it’s a good time too.

When the princess rejects her unsuitable suitor, he captures her (hence the two thugs) and breaks into her family’s castle. Once she escapes her cell, the film takes the form of the martial arts classic Operation Invasion, with the protagonist having to fight her way through the tower, through level after level of varying opponents. She gains considerable help from her friend and combat trainer Linh (Veronica Ngo), leading to her final confrontation with Julius and his most murderous accomplice, Moira (Olga Kurylenko).

So is it a medieval damsel in distress story that feels less like Rapunzel and more like Invasion and John Wick? It is directed by Le-Van Kiet, a UCLA-educated Vietnamese filmmaker whose martial arts film Female Fury (2019) became his country’s highest-grossing film. It is produced by Neal Moritz of the Fast and the Furious franchise and Derek Kolstad of the John Wick franchise. The Princess never quite hits the levels of Brave or the absurdity of Fast and the Furious, but she does enjoy the bloody, crushing action that lights up John Wick fans.

That’s not to say it’s nothing but mockery and cutting. The political messages begin at the exposition: The sin of the good king in the eyes of the bad guys is his inclusion. The pro-immigrant and multicultural slant also serves the plot, as it explains the princess’ martial arts skills.

Like Linh, Ngo is quite impressive. The veteran Norwegian-Vietnamese actress and singer starred in Female Fury and the previous box office record The Rebel. She has appeared in some major US productions like The Old Guard, Detachment Blood and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but this will likely be most American viewers’ first good look at her and her considerable physical abilities. She projects strength and focus and moves with intent. Every blow has purpose and power.

King’s performance is compromised and she sports a finely detailed English accent. The film blatantly closes with a poster about the 80s that you can have fun guessing.

The Princess is a kick-ass Girls Kick Ass movie with seemingly heartfelt social messages. They are sometimes cunning: when she is reprimanded as a terrible oddity contrary to tradition, the princess (who is doing just fine without a man) says, “I was born this way.” The messages can also be blunt as a club, as when an opponent says, in a duel to the death, “I underestimated you,” and the bloodied but not knocked down princess responds, “Okay. I’m used to it.”

5 popcorn!

Available on Star+.