Actor describes superhero movies as ‘clown work’

A lot of actors have been flocking to superhero movies lately, which for an Aquaman actor is a tricky move.

talking to the VultureYahya Abdul-Mateen II defined that doing something in the genre is a “clown job”being necessary “put the ego aside” to be able to do well in such productions.

“Everything must be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you need to know what movie or genre you’re in. Something like Aquaman, that’s clown work. Aquaman is not a Chicago 7. You have to get over yourself.” – Said Abdul-Mateen. “To survive and do it well, you have to play this game and be shrewd about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson in Aquaman, but I saw'”. – Completed actor.

If the name is not familiar to you, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is the actor responsible for making the black manta in the film franchise Aquaman.

By having James Wan as director, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 25, 2023.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.

The months delay of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom caught the attention of fans, who were curious to know why it happened.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthis was so that the film would have time to calmly complete its post-production, as James Wan himself had already suggested.