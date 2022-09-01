Actress of Brazilian origin announces departure from series with Zendaya and fans speculate fight with creator

One of the great highlights of euphoriaBarbie Ferreira announced her departure from the acclaimed series.

The actress, from a Brazilian family, revealed with sadness that she will not return as Kat, a character beloved by the public, in the third season.

“After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” began the actress in her outburst.

When publicizing an art created by actress Hunter Schafer, she also reflected on the impact of the issues brought by the character on the public’s life: “I hope that many of you were able to see yourself in her as I did, and that she brought joy to see her journey to what it is today. I poured all my affection and love into her, and I hope you feel it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Despite not having disclosed the reason for her departure, Barbie is involved in rumors of disagreement with Sam Levinson, one of the creators and directors of the series.



















The character had a lot of space in the first season and appeared much less in the second, which raised suspicions in the fans that Levinson was unhappy with the actress.

The show stars Zendaya, who became the youngest star to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and also only the second black woman to win in the category, after Viola Davis of How to Get Away with Murder.

The cast also has other names that are currently highlighted, such as Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud.



