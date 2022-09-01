Alonso apologizes to Hamilton for offense and denies criticism | formula 1

More experienced drivers on the grid and long-time F1 rivals since they were teammates for McLarne in 2007, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso had an altercation at last Sunday’s Belgian GP when the Mercedes driver crashed into the Spaniard – who reacted by cursing him over the radio. But with calmer spirits, the two-time champion apologized for the lines.

Mercedes apologizes to Alonso for ‘rare’ Hamilton mistake

– I hope that when we are doing the recordings for TV, I can approach him and apologize if he understood that way. I have absolutely no problem with it. As I said, I have great respect for him – he said at the Dutch GP press conference this Thursday.

1 of 5 Fernando Alonso gives interviews at the Zandvoort Circuit during the F1 Dutch GP — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Fernando Alonso gives interviews at the Zandvoort Circuit during the F1 Dutch GP — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Alonso, third on the starting grid at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps due to penalties handed out to Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon for switching components of their power units, jumped to second behind pole position Carlos Sainz, with Hamilton in third at the start. .

Hamilton doesn’t want to talk to Alonso about crash after being cursed

At the Les Combes corner, a few meters later, the seven-time champion tried to attack and hit the Spaniard from the side; Hamilton’s Mercedes climbed over Alonso’s Alpine and fell to the ground. He dropped out of the race, while the two-time champion roared over the radio:

“Yeah, what an idiot! Closing the door from outside. I mean, we made a super start but this guy only knows how to drive and start from first place.”

Rafael Lopes and Luciano Burti make the preliminary analysis of the Dutch GP

Alonso tried to explain himself as soon as he finished the race, in which he crossed the finish line in fifth place. And on the eve of the stage in Zandvoort this weekend, he stated that he does not believe that his rival only knows how to “drive and start from first place”, contrary to what he said on the team radio.

– No, no, no, I don’t believe that. I mean, it’s not that I believe it or don’t believe it, it’s that there are facts that show that this is not the case. It’s something you say in the heat of the moment. None of what I said is true, or at least there are facts that show the complete opposite. I have great respect (for Lewis),” she corrected.

2 of 5 Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have contact at the F1 Belgian GP — Photo: XPB Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have contact at the F1 Belgian GP — Photo: XPB Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The seven-time champion took the blame for the incident as soon as he came to the media after withdrawing from the race, for the first time in 2022. However, upon learning of Alonso’s words, he said he went back and would not like to see him again to talk about the issue. .

– Lewis is a champion, he is a legend of our time. So when you say something, and I’m sorry to repeat that, but when you say something against a British driver, there’s a lot of media involvement. They have said a lot about Checo (Sergio Pérez), Carlos (Sainz) and myself. If you say something to a Latino pilot, it’s fun. When you say it to others, it’s more serious. But anyway I apologize. I wasn’t thinking about what I said,” Alonso continued.

On Tuesday, the Mercedes driver also published on his profile on the networks a photo in which he autographed a cap from the German team addressed to Alpine’s rival. And Alonso has already received the part, being registered with it at the Circuit de Zandvoort, which hosts F1 this weekend.

3 of 5 Fernando Alonso receives a hat signed by Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Dutch GP — Photo: Sándor Mészáros Fernando Alonso receives a hat signed by Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Dutch GP – Photo: Sándor Mészáros

The “feud” between the two veterans has been going on for a long time, dating back to 2007, at McLaren. At the time, Alonso came from a two-time championship he won over seven-time champion Michael Schumacher while Hamilton was just a rookie.

4 of 5 Fernando Alonso and Leeis Hamilton in 2007 at McLaren — Photo: Getty Images Fernando Alonso and Leeis Hamilton in 2007, at McLaren — Photo: Getty Images

The clash between them began to grow at each stage, with plenty of controversies on and off the tracks, as in the Hungarian GP, ​​in which the Spaniard deliberately delayed his colleague in the classification and was punished.

– The heat of the moment, the adrenaline, finally fighting for second or third place, made me make those comments that I shouldn’t have made. When you say something on the radio, you think you’re talking to your engineer. Obviously you must be aware of what is broadcast. But it’s like in football someone gives you a hard start; at that moment you say something to your teammate that is not transmitted. I’ll be quieter on the radio and not be part of a show that I don’t agree with – promised the Spaniard.

Check the F1 standings