AMD guarantees that Ryzen 7000 CPUs will not suffer from supply problems to the market

Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been officially announced and hit the market on September 27, without any limitation on the supply of CPUs to retailers, according to Lisa Su, CEO of AMD. Shortly after yesterday’s event, the AMD team answered questions from the international press.

“It’s true that if we look at the last 18 months, there have been several (limitations), whether it’s capacity or logistics. From AMD’s point of view, we’ve dramatically increased our capacity overall, in terms of wafers as well as substrates and in production. So with our release of Zen 4, we don’t expect any limitations in supply,” said Lisa Su.

One of AMD’s concerns is the logistics and availability of Ryzen 7000 CPUs in different regions. “Logistically, it takes a little longer for (the product) to arrive in the regions. So we’re doing this event at the end of August and (starting) selling on September 27th. One of the reasons for this time, honestly, is ensure that we have the products in the regions, so that people can really shop around the world,” explains the AMD CEO.

During the announcement event of the new CPUs, AMD assured that the next socket, AM5, will be supported beyond 2025. About this, Lisa Su adds that the current platform, AM4, and the new one will “coexist for a long time.” “.

“We expect AM4 and AM5 to co-exist for a long time. You should wait for that, as with AM4, we will build the entire AM5 base, but it will take some time, and we want to make sure the costs are right, like always,” said Lisa Su.

AMD talks about the integrated graphics in Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Robert Hallock, director of technical marketing, says the purpose of implementing Ryzen 7000 CPUs with dual graphics cores is to “expand these products into the official market where (people) don’t buy dedicated GPUs, they just want to plug in, have the encoders/ video decoders and give video on your screens for office work […]”.

Another reason, which is already well known to us, PC gamers, is to facilitate any diagnosis regarding problems with the video card. “[…] How do you know you have a bad graphics card? Well, you need to change the graphics card, but with the graphics cores we have, you can do some testing,” comments Hallock.

A third reason that Ryzen 7000 CPUs have iGPU would be to guarantee video to those who are still buying their GPU but already want to use the PC. Hallock further says that AMD will have APUs with “big cores”, and CPUs with “small cores” in this generation.

The Ryzen 7000 CPUs announced yesterday will start at $299 with the Ryzen 5 7600X, all the way up to $699 with the Ryzen 9 7950X. They arrive on the world market from the 27th of September.

AMD Ryzen 7000, AM5 motherboards and AMD EXPO: all the news announced

