American promises ‘safe apocalypse’ for just over $1,000 per person | World

American businessman Drew Miller has a bleak view of the future and is prepared for the worst. He built a small fortress in Texas, in the United States, and offers accommodation options for those who want to be protected in the event of catastrophes.
“There can be a civil war after an election, because our country is very polarized, divided. It will be chaos. We use the term “collapse”. The economy will stop working, people will no longer work,” Miller said.
He calls himself a “preparer” and entrepreneur and says he wants to protect others from this dreaded chaos.
“For just over a thousand dollars per person, per year, you can house your family if you enter into a long-term contract. We also have budget and luxury rooms if you want a nicer place to stay,” says Miller.
With a fear-based business model, the entrepreneur says he already has hundreds of paying members. Miller has stockpiled food for several months and says he has a defensive strategy.
“Whatever happens, anything that triggers the meltdown, if our members make it here, we can keep them alive” says Miller.
Drew Miller built a place in America to keep people safe and turned it into a business. — Photo: DW/Reproduction
