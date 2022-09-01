Americanas joins the fight against IT blackout and will award 70,000 scholarships

The first phase of the program, called Polo Tech, starts this Thursday, September 1

At a time when it is integrating physical and online operations and is preparing to change its command (Sergio Rial, former CEO of Santander, will be the new CEO in 2023), Americanas will join a group that already has with BTG Pactual, iFood and XP, among many other companies, to try to fight the technology workforce blackout in Brazil.

Americanas is announcing that it will provide 70,000 scholarships to university students or recent graduates over the next five years, training them in technology courses. The first phase of this program, called Polo Tech, begins this Thursday, September 1, when the first 20,000 scholarship recipients will begin to be selected.

“We want to increase people’s interest in technology and open centers to develop young university students so that they have a technical education and can quickly be absorbed by the job market”, says João Guerra, director of Americanas SA, who is in charge of the Polo Tech project. .

The company does not disclose the value of the investment in the project. Guerra says only that “it is an expressive value in millions of reais”. At this first moment, the initiative will focus on regions outside the Rio/São Paulo axis. The first selected will be from the states of Amazonas, Ceará, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

The plan, however, is to take these technological training centers throughout Brazil, through partnerships with universities. In this first phase, the content is developed by Let’s Code, a programming school that trains developers for companies such as Itaú, Santander, Amazon and Stone. These courses, which last from 12 to 18 months, cost an average of R$ 1,000 per month. In the case of the Americanas project, classes are exclusively online and will last for five months.

Americanas’ focus, at the moment, is to attract students or recent graduates in science, technology, statistics and mathematics, which Guerra believes have more affinity with the topic. But over time, anyone from any field will be able to apply for the scholarship. The courses will be in the area of ​​data science and software engineering, in tracks to form data scientist, back-end and front-end developer.

Americanas opted for rapid training courses because, in Guerra’s view, it is necessary to attract technology professionals as quickly as possible. “Brazil cannot wait four years”, says the director of Americanas, referring to the duration of an undergraduate degree.

Currently, Brazil trains 53,000 people a year with a technological profile in higher education. But the annual demand estimated by the Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom) is 159 thousand professionals per year from 2021 to 2025. This is a deficit of 424 thousand vacancies that need to be filled, but that will not have candidates .

Americanas, which has approximately 40,000 employees, has a team of up to 1,500 professionals in technology, an area that is increasingly relevant in all companies, due to digital transformation initiatives.

Although it is not in the company’s plans to hire those covered by the scholarships, Guerra admits that some of the “students” may go to work at the retailer. “The amount of people we are going to train is much greater than we can absorb”, says Guerra. “The idea is to be an educational project and not raise (professional) resources.”

The next step, according to the Americanas executive, is to negotiate with universities so that they can form partnerships and give physical classes and not only online as in this first phase. Guerra does not even rule out the use of Americanas stores as a space to teach technology.

An example of what Guerra says is the PUC-Rio Lab, which opened in June this year. It is a physical laboratory focused on new technologies and innovation on the PUC-Rio campus, which will provide study and research grants to undergraduate and graduate students. The awarded university students will develop solutions for what Guerra calls “the main challenges of Americanas’ business.”

Private initiative goes to fight against gap

As well as Americanas, many other companies decided to enter the game to try to reduce the gap between training and the demand for technology professionals. In July of this year, a group of companies, led by XP and iFood, created the Tech Movement, with the aim of raising BRL 100 million by 2025 to face this technological blackout.

The initiative has the support of Accenture, Arco Instituto, Grupo Boticário, Buser, Ci&T, Cubos Academy, Digital House, Gama Academy, Instituto Localiza, RaiaDrogasil, Rocketseat, Semantix and VTEX. The movement’s priority is to help people in technology and benefit underrepresented groups in society and low-income people.

BTG, in turn, went further and created a university inspired by MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), one of the most renowned universities in the United States, and Stanford, one of the main granaries of entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. Inteli (Technology and Leadership Institute), which received the first group of students this year in São Paulo, was born from a donation of R$ 200 million from the Esteves family and has the institutional support of BTG Pactual.

Inteli’s goal is to initially offer four on-site undergraduate courses: Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems. For the first year, 250 vacancies are planned. The goal is to have 1,000 students enrolled by 2025.

The idea is to give scholarships to students and many companies and entrepreneurs joined in as supporters. Examples include Gerdau, MRV&CO, Instituto MRV, Instituto Behring, by Alexandre Behring, one of the founders of 3G Capital, among other names such as Guilherme Paes, Eduardo Brenner, Sussana and Marco Kheirallah, Marília and José Vita, Iuri Rapoport, Bruno Coutinho and Luis Moura. “It is the largest scholarship program in the country,” said Maíra Habimorad, Inteli’s CEO, in an interview with NeoFeedin October 2021.

XP also created, in June of this year, a college that was born with a strong focus on training technology professionals, through MBAs and open courses, and the initial offer of five undergraduate courses, in the areas of Information Systems, Data Science, Systems Development Analysis, Database and Cyber ​​Defense.

“Our idea is to basically address two major pains,” said Paulo de Tarso, CEO of XP Educação, in an interview with NeoFeed, on the occasion of the launch of the initiative. “The difficulty of companies in hiring and retaining technology professionals and, at the same time, the quality of training in this area today in Brazil.”