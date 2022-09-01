Ana de Armas criticizes the rating of the movie “Blonde”

the new movie from Netflix“blonde”, arrives this month in the streaming platform catalog. starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the feature had its indicative rating for over 17 years, a fact questioned by the actress. Understand more below.

Ana de Armas criticizes “Blonde” rating

to the magazine L’Official from United States, Ana de Armas is on the cover of the new edition, in which he gave an exclusive interview telling about his experience filming “Blonde”. Upon learning that the film’s rating was considered NC-17 (a seal that proves to be recommended for people over 17), the actress questioned the decision of the United States Film Association.

“I didn’t understand why this happened,” she confessed. In this system, this is the highest rating a production can receive. It would be the equivalent of not being recommended for children under 18 by the Brazilian Rating System.

“I could list you several series and movies that are much more explicit, and with much more sexual content, than ‘Blonde’. To tell this story, it was important that we show every moment of Marilyn’s life. [Monroe] that made her who she was. Everything needed to be explained. Everyone knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one,” de Armas explained.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and arrives on Netflix on September 28. “Blonde” will portray the life of Marilyn Monroe, from the novel by Joyce Carol Oats. “I didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies. I’m proud to have Andrew’s trust and the chance to make it. I feel like if you’re a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure,” Ana continued.

“My job was not to imitate [Marilyn Monroe]. I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have one,” the actress stated. You can read the full article by clicking here.