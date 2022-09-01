‘Andor’: Did Cassian and Jyn Orso Survive the Destruction on Scarif in ‘Rogue One’?

‘Rogue One’ killed off pretty much every other protagonist and that included Felicity Jones’ Jyn Orso and rebel intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). While the latter has its own standalone show, ‘Andor’ which showcases the life and times of one of the greatest spies that ever lived. While the latest ‘Star Wars’ show serves as a prequel to the 2016 film, there has always been the question of whether the duo will survive. Their deaths were the cost the Rebellion had to bear to put their plan on the Death Star, but was there a possibility they had managed to get out of Scarif?

Initially, the plan was not to kill any of the characters. Gary Whitta, writer of Rogue One, said in an interview with EW, that in the last scene of the film from the original script, “a rebel ship descended and took them off the surface. The transfer of plans took place later. They jumped away and then [Leia’s] ship came from Alderaan to help them. Ship-to-ship data transfer took place in Scarif.” That would certainly have changed things. Not only would that mean changing the characters’ future, but also the show, which would become a sequel.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Andor’: How did Cassian die? Rebel intelligence officer sacrificed himself when he was just 26

Who is Cassiano Andor? Diego Luna Character Set to Star in ‘Andor’ as ‘Star Wars’ Universe Grows

‘Star Wars’ bringing back dead characters is nothing new. They did it with Boba Fett and Darth Maul, among others, so if the season two finale ties into the events of the movie and then shows their survival, it wouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise. But the already renewed new installment is a few years away, and that would mean that news or hope for its survival will have to wait.

The official synopsis for Andor reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series tells the story of the rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebellious hero.

‘Andor’ debuts September 21 on Disney+