Android 14 already has official Google date to start public test – Tecnoblog

O Google is already preparing to develop the new generation of android. According to 9to5Google this Monday (29), the Android 14 Beta will begin to be distributed in the second quarter of next year. The update will be released after future quarterly releases of Android 13.

Android 14 beta should be released from the first half of 2023 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Traditionally, Google starts developing new versions of Android in the first quarter. The schema helps prepare many of the key features that will be brought to the Google I/O update in time. Then the stable build is released to the manufacturers in the second half of the year.

First Android 14 Beta Could Arrive in April

Google does not intend to stray too far from this model next year. The company recently updated the OS testing program website to inform that the beta of Android 13 QPR (Quarterly Platform Releases) continues until March 2023. Then it will be the turn of the Android 14 trial.

If the calendar is not changed, Android 14 Beta will arrive in the second quarter of 2023. As pointed out by 9to5Google, the new generation is expected to receive its first test version in April. The Developer Preview tends to be distributed from February onwards.

But Android 13 won’t be left in the dark over the next few months. Google is expected to release two quarterly updates by March. It is worth remembering that the final version was released in August 2022.

Android 13 received its stable version in August (Image: Disclosure/Google)

Android 13 was released in August

Android 13 is the latest version of Google’s operating system. Announced in May during Google I/O 2022, the current generation brings some improvements to Material You, with the possibility to further customize the interface. The update also grants upgrades to tablets to optimize multitasking.

The What’s New List aggregates privacy advancements. Now, the system has a feature to prevent apps from accessing all files on the phone. Apps will also have to ask for user permission to issue notifications, just like on the iPhone.

As already reported, the final version was released in August. But not all devices have already received the update. However, Google said that the update will arrive on smartphones and tablets from Asus, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi.

With information: 9to5Google and Android Central