Android 14 has native support for satellite connection, confirms Google

Information suggests that Apple’s next generation of smartphones will be connected via satellite, allowing emergency messages to be sent even in remote locations without a mobile network signal. According to rumors, the company has completed preliminary testing of this feature and is expected to release it at the event “far out” set to take place on September 7. Although the Cupertino giant has apparently taken the lead in this regard, Google’s statement released this Thursday (1st) states that Android 14, the next generation of the big tech operating system, will support the satellite connection of its partners natively. , so iPhones will not be the only devices compatible with the novelty.

According to the company, the next version of the software “will support our partners in enabling all of this”, referring to the announcement made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and operator T-Mobile, noting that telecommunications companies are committed to bring satellite connectivity to cell phones. According to Google, the Android development team is designing the satellite integration feature and the feature will arrive “in the next version of the system”, that is, on Android 14, generation should only be made official at the end of 2023, bringing general improvements and news for users, initially arriving with the Pixel line devices. Despite the scarcity of details, it is expected that this function will arrive as a new emergency tool, allowing to share the location or send messages to contacts during risky situations, as proposed by T-Mobile, tele that plans to offer not only the sending of SMS, but also MMS.

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

What are your expectations for Android 14? Are you looking forward to this version of the system? Tell us, comment!

Source link