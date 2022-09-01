Angelina Jolie once shared that she fulfilled her wish for a big love affair by dating Brad Pitt

As many know, Angelina Jolie was once in a highly publicized relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While the two may not be on the best of terms now, at the time her union with Pitt was all she could ask for.

Angelina Jolie once claimed she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she was dating Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mr. AND MRS. SMITH is known as the film that initially brought the two stars together. But Jolie hadn’t expected that meeting Pitt would result in anything more between them. At the time, Jolie felt that she and Pitt were preoccupied with their own personal lives.

“I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life,” Jolie once Vogue (via People). “But it was clear that he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives. … I think we were the last two people looking for a relationship.”

Jolie also stated that she didn’t know much about Pitt at the time. But working together on the spy movie helped bring them closer.

“Because of the movie, we ended up getting together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that happened all of a sudden. I think a few months later I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work,’” she added.

Angelina Jolie always dreamed of having a great love affair

Eventually, Pitt and Jolie would become a couple. O tomb Raider star described a long process that took them from being friends to something more. His eldest son, Maddox, would finally help unite the two by calling Pitt ‘dad’.

“It was fantastic. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both listened and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we were all going to be a family,” she said.

Her union with Pitt also helped Jolie fulfill what she always wanted from a true relationship.

“I always wanted a big love affair,” Jolie once said in an interview with Parade. “Something that feels big and complete, really honest and enough. No moment should feel light, fake, or a little awkward. For me, it had to be everything.”

She recognized that the kind of bond she was looking for was hard to find. Which could have made her appreciate her relationship with Pitt even more.

“It’s hard to find all that in a relationship,” he added. “But it’s what we’re all looking for, isn’t it? Something authentic.”

Angelina Jolie vowed to marry another actor before meeting Brad Pitt

Pitt got Jolie to break a promise she’d made to herself. After the Oscar winner’s divorce from Billy Bob Thornton, she didn’t see herself in a relationship with anyone in her line of work.

“After my last divorce, I said I was going to marry someone from another field, an aid worker or something,” she opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But that changed after being with Pitt.

“Then I met Brad, everything I wasn’t looking for but the best man, the best father I could ever wish for, you know? I don’t see him as an actor. I see him a lot as a father, as someone who loves traveling and architecture more than being in movies,” she said.

