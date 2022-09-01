Angelina Jolie once shared that she fulfilled her wish for a big love affair by dating Brad Pitt

Admin 48 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

As many know, Angelina Jolie was once in a highly publicized relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While the two may not be on the best of terms now, at the time her union with Pitt was all she could ask for.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Ana de Armas criticizes “Blonde” rating

Actress Ana de Armas, who will play Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”, criticized the rating given …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved