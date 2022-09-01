Antony signs with Manchester United and meets Erik Ten Hag again: “Incredible moment” | international football

After being officially signed by Manchester United last Monday, Antony finally wore the shirt of the English club and signed his new contract. The 22-year-old Brazilian, bought by United for 100 million euros from Ajax, was also reunited with coach Erik Ten Hag, his former boss at the Dutch team.

Antony meets Erik Ten Hag again at Manchester United — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United

After completing medical examinations and paperwork for a work visa, Antony signed a five-year contract with United until 2027, with the option to renew for another year.

– This is an incredible moment in my career, to be able to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m grateful to everyone who believed in me, especially my family and all my coaches and teammates, as I couldn’t have made it without them.”

The English club posted on its social networks the moment when Antony met Erik Ten Hag, one of the great responsible for his transfer. The Dutchman arrives in the room where the Brazilian was posing with the contract on the table and asks a question smiling: “Are you ready for this?”. The player answers “yes”. See below:

Playing with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brought out the best in me. I’m excited by what he’s told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.” — Antony, new Manchester United striker

The name Antony had been speculated at Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window, with the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag to the English team. The Dutchman worked with the Brazilian at Ajax and indicated the name of the striker, who has ended up in the background in recent weeks, but has returned with force after United’s poor results at the beginning of the season.

Antony poses with the Manchester United shirt — Photo: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

The Dutch club played hard to negotiate Antony, but the striker made clear his desire to move to Manchester United. He sat out Ajax’s last two matches as he waited for a deal between the teams.

