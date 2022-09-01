Atlético-GO x São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Atlético-GO returns to the field in a moment of instability, after defeat in the classic against Goiás, by the Brasileirão. The result led to the dismissal of coach Jorginho. Tonight’s match marks the debut of Eduardo Baptista in charge of the team. While fighting against relegation in Serie A, in the South American Championship, Dragão is already having the best campaign in its history, but dreams of the final.

São Paulo puts all their chips in the Sudamericana. With the mission to win a spot in next year’s Libertadores, he saw that possibility stay away in the Brazilian, in which he has a bad campaign, and also in the Copa do Brasil, after losing at home to Flamengo, 3-1, in the game semifinals. The continental tournament has become the tricolor priority in this final stretch of the season.

Streaming: Conmebol TV.

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Baptista

In his debut, Eduardo Baptista changes the tactical scheme of Atlético-GO, which goes from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2, and promotes four changes in the team. Hayner, Arthur Henrique, Airton and Luiz Fernando (suspended) leave. Enter Dudu, Jefferson, Edson Fernando and Churín, who couldn’t face Goiás over the weekend because he was suspended.

hanging: Hayner and Churin.

who is out: Luiz Fernando was sent off in the second game against Nacional-URU and is suspended; Willian Maranhão is not registered.

Possible team: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Edson Fernando, Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato and Churin

Sao Paulo – coach: Rogério Ceni

Ceni will have reinforcements for the game in Goiânia. Jandrei, who was injured in the games against Ceará, has already returned to the team. In defense, Ferraresi was registered and will be able to play in Mirada’s spot, vetoed due to injury. Gabriel Neves, recovered from an ankle injury, can play.

who is out: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Miranda (ankle injury), Nikão (thigh injury) and André Anderson (muscle pain).

Probable team: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

