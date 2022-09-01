Atltico sets new date to complete MRV Arena works

photo: disclosure Arena MRV should be ready in December

Arena MRV has a new date to be completed. Atltico’s stadium should only be ready in December of this year, no longer in October, as the club had previously planned. The information was confirmed by Bruno Muzzi, CEO of Atltico and the stadium, when Supersports Interview.

“We should go until December, extend it a little bit. Then there is an assisted operation by the construction company. This does not impact the opening events, they are scheduled. We need to proceed with the licensing process. that we can function”, said Bruno Muzzi in an interview with supersports.

The stadium is located in the California neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, and is scheduled to open on March 25, 2023, on the club’s 115th anniversary. In all, have a capacity for 46 thousand fans.

The first events at the MRV Arena will take place on March 25, 2023. The inaugural match at the stadium will be attended by around 30,000 people on May 6. The game, named “Legends of the Rooster”, will feature the club’s idols, in addition to a surprise show.

Atltico’s professional team enters the field for the first time on May 19, when Galo receives an invited international team. The opening show will be by the singer Nando Reis, who will pay tribute to the athletican Cssia Eller. Another surprise show occurs at halftime of the match.