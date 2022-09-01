Bahia loses to Ponte Preta away, and Cruzeiro opens 11 points in Serie B

photo: Luciano Claudino/Disclosure Bahia defeated by Ponte Preta at Moiss Lucarelli: Cruzeiro thanks For the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Bahia visited Ponte Preta on Wednesday night, at Moiss Lucarelli, in Campinas (SP), and lost 2-0. Wallisson and Lucca scored the goals of the game.

Thus, Tricolor Baiano ends a sequence of three games without losing in the competition. However, it remains in the runner-up position, with 47 points gained – but failed to keep the distance to leader Cruzeiro, who now stands at 11 points.

On the other hand, Macaca makes a recovery campaign, reaches the third match without defeat and is exactly in the middle of the table. Now, the tenth place, with 36 points added.

For the next round, therefore, Bahia will host Tombense, at 7 pm (Braslia) on Saturday, at Fonte Nova. At the same time, Ponte Preta visits Chapecoense, at Arena Cond.

THE GAME

In the first minute of the game, Bahia pressed and almost opened the scoring. Caque Frana received a recoil from Amaral and tried to kick away. However, the ball hit Dav, who rolled to Jacar. The striker hit first, but sent it over the goal.

Eight minutes later, the visitors were once again in danger with a fast counterattack. After Elvis’ mistake in midfield, Jacar launched Dav from the right. Shirt 88 then tried the submission, but stopped on the mark.

At 11, Ponte Preta complained about a possible touch of the ball in Daniel’s hand, inside the Bahia area. However, after reviewing the VAR, the referee ordered the game to go on.

Macaca’s response came at the 43rd minute of the first half. Artur made a play on the right, cleared the mark and crossed. Wallisson then anticipated Luiz Henrique and headed to open the scoring in Campinas.

At the return of the break, Ponte needed only nine minutes to extend the advantage. Elvis took a corner from the left, Mateus Silva deflected it at the first post and Lucca, alone at the far post, headed the goal and made it 2-0.

Finally, in the 43rd minute, Bahia had the chance to decrease. Igor Torres was launched completely alone in the penalty area, dominated wrongly, but managed to keep the ball. Then, he rolled to Dav, who finished facing the goal, but on top of Caque França.