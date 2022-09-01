‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings fairytale magic to Americana

Show will be presented this weekend, at the Municipal Theater, telling the traditional story that enchanted several generations

The Municipal Theater Lulu Benencase, in Americana, hosts the show “A Bela e a Fera” this weekend. The classic children’s fairy tale takes the stage on Saturday (3), at 20h. Tickets are on sale now, and there is a promotional price for those who present the advertisement published in LIBERAL.

The montage is inspired by a traditional French story first published in the 18th century, written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot. The original version underwent changes that made it lighter. The story has already won adaptations for stage and film, including the classic Disney version (1992) and a live-action film (2017) with actress Emma Watson in the role of Belle.

Produced by Catavento Brasil, the production has a partnership with Entretenimento & Cultura – Photo: Disclosure

The fairy tale takes place in a small village in France. Young Belle is intelligent and dreamy, but considered strange by the villagers. When her father Maurice gets lost in the woods, he is attacked by wolves and ends up taking shelter in a castle. However, the building is dominated by Beast, who imprisons him.

To free her father, Bela agrees to surrender in his place. Condemned to stay in the castle forever, the young woman will embark on a journey where she will need to teach her the true meaning of love.

Beast is actually a prince who has been cursed, and all the castle’s residents have been turned into talking objects. The beast, even though it was very ugly, was good and kind to Belle. One day he let her go visit her father and when he came back he found the Beast very sick. Bela, scared, told her not to die, told her he loved her and kissed her on the cheek.

Instantly, a transformation began. The beast ceased to exist and in its place came a handsome prince. When the spell was broken, the prince and Belle got married and were happy.

The assembly has free classification. Produced by Catavento Brasil, the production is a partnership with Entretenimento & Cultura and is supported by the Municipality of Americana.