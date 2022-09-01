Bethenny Frankel Shares What She ‘Really’ Looks Like Comparing Unedited and Filtered Bikini Photos

Image credit: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel, 51, always keeps it real, and on Wednesday, August 31, she gave her honest opinion on social media filters. Businesswoman Skinnygirl has made a point that the filtering is “misleading” as she posts side-by-side photos on Instagram of herself in a blue bikini on the beach. Bethenny didn’t photoshop or filter the second photo, although she looked just as beautiful.

In her caption, Bethenny explained that the edited photo “is NOT what I look like”, and she said that she is “not vain” and always shows her authentic self to her fans. “But if I post a version of this every day, you might start to believe it might be,” Bethenny said, referring to the filtered and photoshopped snapshot. “That’s how twisted it all got.”

Then the RHONY alum called the filtering “misleading”. She continued, “It makes women feel bad about themselves. This makes girls insecure and obsessed with unattainable perfection. This makes middle-aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It is the opposite of inspiring. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There’s a line between making an effort to look pretty and outright fake.”

Bethenny concluded her message by telling her 2.7 million followers to scroll through her post and see the differences between the edited and unedited photos. She included the hashtags “#thisisme”, “#speakyourtruth” and “#liveauthentic”. Some of Bethenny’s Most Famous Followers as an Actress Elisabeth Moss and professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd applauded Bethenny for her message on body image on social media.

Bethenny has been making headlines for her gorgeous looks all summer. On the last weekend of August, she was photographed on the beach in the Hamptons wearing an elegant white bathing suit with a colorful design around the waist and a straw hat. She also rocked her sunglasses at one point and spent some time in the water to cool off from the heat.

Also during the Hamptons trip, Bethenny showed off several cute long dresses on Instagram, including a yellow, red and white patterned one, a silky green under a white shawl and a blue, white and pink patterned one with an open section at the bottom of the front. and light blue shoes. With a new season approaching, we can’t wait to see all the cute fall outfits that Bethenny conjures up!