“Bomb of the century”, says big newspaper

According to the important newspaper ‘Ajanspor‘, from Turkey, Man United’s 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is very close to being announced by a new club. It is not news to anyone that the player wants to leave Manchester, since he is only on the bench of Ten Hag’s team.

Against Leicester, in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench again. The Portuguese star embittered the bench in three consecutive opportunities for the first time since his 20 years, when he was still a promise.

Without space, CR7 could be the bomb of the century, and be announced as a new reinforcement of the Fenerbahce, by Jorge Jesus. According to the newspaper, the Turkish club advanced in the attempts with Ronaldo and received the approval of shirt 7 for a deal to be sealed, even though Fenerbahce is out of the Champions League.

The newspaper classifies that the signing of Fenerbahçe “will be the bomb of the century” of European and world football. If this really happens, Ronaldo will be announced by the great Turkish club later this Thursday (1), or in the next few days, as the window is closing for all countries in Europe.

