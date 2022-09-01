Brazil may block service soon; what to do?

Popularly known as the “net cat”, the IPTV is a kind of platform that offers a list of TV channels over the internet. However, this service may have its days numbered in Brazil, as the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced that it intends to suspend its operations here.

The block will be directed to services that work in a illegal. Today, some operators have this type of transmission through monthly or annual subscriptions. In these cases, the service continues to function normally, without interruptions.

We can cite as examples Globoplay, which, in addition to films and series, also offers broadcast channels to subscribers, Claro TV, which works as a pay TV only over the internet, PlutoTV, among others.

IPTV cancellation until 2023

The irregular use of IPTV is a very common practice in Brazil. The person acquires a device, pays a symbolic value and gains access to TV channels for free, without affiliation with operators or paying subscriptions.

To contain the progress of this practice, Anatel informed that the objective is to cancel these services until the beginning of 2023. This will be done through tools that will detect irregular IPTV equipment and block them permanently.

In this sense, as it is an illegal activity, the consumer will not be able to resort to any service.

What are the risks of illegal IPTV?

When IPTV is acquired legally and securely, it offers users several advantages, starting with an extensive variety of channels.

However, when the equipment is used irregularly, the practice can be framed as a crime, with punishments for those who sell and also for those who buy.

But does not stop there! The data of those who connect using an illegal IPTV are exposed and vulnerable, with a risk of hacker invasion to steal information and apply scams.