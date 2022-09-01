Casas Bahia makes the biggest sale in Brazil in September

Offers arrive in the most desired categories and run from September 1st to 11th

If you’re looking for the latest smartphone releases or getting ready to buy a new TV for the World Cup, September is a month with lots of deals for you. That’s because the Bahia houses will do the biggest saldão in Brazil with discounts on these and other products to renovate your home.

The promotion runs from September 1 to 11 and includes IT items such as notebook, gaming notebook, keyboard, mouse and also 5G cell phones of the most desired brands, speakers, headphones and much more.

The sale starts with offers in smart TVs, on the 2nd of September. On the 3rd and 4th, IT products will be on offer. From the 2nd to the 6th, 5G cell phones will also be discounted. And on September 9, Smart TVs are back on sale.

Among the smartphone offers, Saldão Casas Bahia will have discounts on Apple, Samsung and Motorola devices. The last two had recent launches in Brazil, while Apple prepares to announce the new iPhone 14 line this month.

The devices that Samsung launched in Brazil recently were the Galaxy Z Flip 4 it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 4your smartphones with a foldable screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The new generation of the Z Flip comes to surpass the fame of its predecessor. The first step is taken by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new chip from Qualcomm that is superior to that used in premium smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series. The battery has gained 400 mAh, thanks to improvements to the hinges of the Z Flip 4, and now has 3,700 mAh.

On the durability side, something much praised in the Z Flip 3, Samsung brought a reinforced aluminum chassis, internal and external screen with new protections for the display and IPX8 resistance to water – one of the highest certifications available.

The rear cameras are 12 MP, with the main sensor now capturing 65% more light. The selfie camera, located on the inner screen, has 10 MP. This camera has received software improvements to make it more convenient to use it hands-free.

The device’s screen maintains its 6.7-inch measurement and 120 Hz refresh rate. The external screen kept the size of 1.9 inches. The Z Flip 4 is sold with three storage options (128GB, 256GB and 512GB) and 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The main highlight of the new generation of the Z Fold 4 is the processor. It also comes with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The set also has 12 GB of RAM and versions with 256 GB and 512 GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but also slightly wider. The changes are subtle, but Samsung promises that the consumer will have the perception of a more comfortable cell phone in the hands.

The open main screen is 7.6 inches, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The hinge has been redesigned and is slimmer. The set as a whole was lighter, as Samsung managed to reduce the total weight by 20 grams. Samsung has also invested in the product’s resistance and the company promises that they are more durable, both internally and externally.

The cameras were improved and received sensors better adapted to low light conditions, similar to the models in the S22 line. There are three rear cameras: a 50 MP main, a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto.

In addition to Samsung, Motorola also had a recent launch in Brazil. The company started selling here the Moto G42, a mid-range smartphone with eye-catching specs. The Moto G42 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, with eight cores and a frequency of 2.4 GHz. According to the company, the chip is up to 20% faster than the previous version, the Snapdragon 662. To assist in the performance of the device, the smartphone is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera set has three sensors on the back: the main 50 MP, an ultra-wide 118° and 8 MP lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The set features only 8x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera that captures Full HD videos at 30 FPS.

The device’s screen is a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED, 60 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5000 mAh and the new Moto G comes with a TurboPower 20 charger.

This month, Apple will introduce the iPhone 14. The new devices in the line will be announced on September 7th. There is still no official information about smartphones, but some rumors are well established.

Perhaps the main design change would be at the end of the notch on the screen. The new iPhones are expected to have a front-facing camera and the FaceID sensor in a pill-shaped hole in the screen.

In addition, the company would abandon the iPhone Mini to make way for the iPhone 14 Max/Plus. This model, with a 6.7-inch screen, would be created for the manufacturer to occupy a share of the market dominated by rival Samsung. It will sit between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Also according to speculation, the Pro and Pro Max lines of the iPhone 14 will get an upgrade in the camera, jumping from 12 MP to 48 MP. These models will also receive ProMotion technology, while the other models will not have this support due to the lack of production capacity of the screen suppliers. Kuo also claims that all four models in the range will have 7P-type lenses.

The iPhones 14 would also be Apple’s first without a SIM card slot. Going forward, only iPhones with eSIM. It is also speculated that Apple will sell models with an option of up to 2 TB of storage. It is also expected that the entire new iPhone 14 line will have an OLED display.

Saldão Casas Bahia will also have attractive prices on the iPhone 13.

With a little more than two months to go until the 2022 World Cup, Saldão Casas Bahia will also have offers of products from the cup, including the cup sticker album. This could be your chance to find the legendary Neymar figurine. The new Brazil shirts will also be available.

And as many people will be looking for a new TV to watch the games, Saldão Casas Bahia will also have discounts on Smart TVs.

