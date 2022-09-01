Cell phones may be the main cause of premature aging

It was discovered through a recent study carried out by great scientists at the University of Oregon that the main cause of the early appearance of wrinkles in men and women may be blue light. It is responsible for the clarity we see and comes from electronic devices such as television, tablets and cell phones.

To obtain these results, the scientists used flies as guinea pigs. They exposed the insects to blue light. The flies were divided into two groups. One of them was exposed to the constant effect while the other was left in a place where there was no exposure for 14 days.

Study result

At the end of the test, the insects were killed so that they could be analyzed. With that, it was possible to notice that the flies that were directly under the blue light showed cellular aging and high levels of chemical succinate, which are radiation protective agents and which also indicate a loss in energy production.

It was also possible to notice a lower level of glutamate, which is an amino acid that acts as an excitatory neurotransmitter and has a fundamental role in neurodegenerative diseases, that is, the low level of glutamate may be linked to the onset of neurodegeneration (progressive loss of functioning of neurons ). They also showed a high release of stress-fighting genes. This points out that cell activity has started to operate below normal, which can trigger premature cell death.

The flies that were left without exposure to any type of light did not have any abnormal changes, so they tended to live much longer. The creators of the study understood that this process can occur in various cells in the human body. In view of this conclusion, further research will be carried out so that they can understand what happens when a person suffers the same type of exposure and needs to deal with the same consequences.

In addition to cellular aging, the changes that can occur in metabolism and that involve energy production are also of great concern. However, it is important to remember that the study used blue light in a more intense way than what we are exposed to on a daily basis.

Study leader, researcher Jaga Giebulowicz who studies biological clocks, made a point of explaining:

“There are major concerns that increased and prolonged exposure to artificial light – especially if LED light enriched with blue light – is harmful to human health. While the full effects of lifetime exposure are not yet known in humans, the accelerated aging observed in short-lived model organisms should alert us to the potential for cellular damage.”