Check out 5 other thriller movies about aliens

Director and screenwriter Jordan Peele releases “No, Don’t Look,” a thought-provoking new thriller for the filmmaker’s resume, in yet another mysterious and socially positioned endeavor.

In the film, which hit theaters last Thursday, the residents of a ranch in rural California witness a strange and frightening discovery coming from the sky.

Peele reaffirms his sharp features, filling the production with criticism of the entertainment industry in a grandiose, fantastic and reflective spectacle. Soon in his debut, with “Run!” (2017), the filmmaker took the statuette for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

Trailers and other previews have already revealed that the dangers faced by brothers Emerald (Keke Palmer) and OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) go far beyond the world we know.

Remember five other films in which alien phenomena dictate the mysterious pace of productions, and get in the mood for the release of the director’s third feature film from “Get Out (2017)”:

Signs (2002)

Some say Jordan Peele is “the new” M. Night Shyamalan, director of Signs, The Sixth Sense (1999) and Closed Body (2000), feature films whose suspense and tension accompany the viewer from beginning to end of the plot.

The dose of emotion that the audience is able to experience can match the duo of equally talented filmmakers, although each of them has very different authorial traits. In Signs, Shyamalan brings the assertive atmosphere of mystery of his previous works, exploring the daily life of a religious widower (Mel Gibson) who questions his faith when he discovers that unusual phenomena have come to prowl the family farm.

Where to watch: Star+

Scene from the movie “Signs” (2002) Image: Reproduction

The Arrival (2016)

Unknown ships appear, as if by magic, in different places on planet Earth. In an attempt to understand how and why such unexpected visitors landed here, director Denis Villeneuve presents the characters in a script that makes us think about communication between human beings themselves, and the conflicts that failures in this dynamic can cause.

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner play the main characters Louise Banks and Donnelly Forest, a linguist and mathematician involved in the mission to unravel the mystery of the film that references classics of science fiction, such as 2001 – A Space Odyssey (1968).

Where to watch: Star+, Claro Video, Paramount+, Globoplay and NOW

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

In addition to very impressive special effects for the time of its release, Close Encounters of the Third Kind revolutionized the blockbuster genre by bringing extraterrestrial contact away from the typical threat, very common in productions that approach the alien theme.

Steven Spielberg signs the script and direction of the feature, which tells the story of Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an average American who has his behavior changed after sensing the presence of visitors from space. Obsessed with the discovery, he begins to investigate the phenomenon, in an attempt to keep in touch with the unknown.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Scene from the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” Image: Reproduction

The Riddle of Another World (1982)

In yet another production that values ​​​​graphic quality, with makeup and visual effects that guarantee merit to this day, director John Carpenter’s film is based on the short story by John W. Campbell, which had already been adapted for the cinemas in a feature film from the 1990s. 50.

Carpenter’s version was not well-received on its debut, although years later it has become a classic. This year, the film completed four decades of its release, and was re-screened in some special sessions on the big screens in the United States.

The story is carried out by an extraterrestrial creature, discovered during an expedition in Antarctica by twelve men. The film explores the terror that the alien spreads, as the being has unusual abilities, such as transforming itself into its host.

Where to watch: Rent at Claro Video, Amazon and Apple

Scene from “Enigma from Another World” (1982) Image: Disclosure

10 Cloverfield Street (2016)

Trapped in a bunker and not knowing how she ended up there, young Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) comes across Howard (John Goodman), a man who claims to keep her there for her safety, since the outside world, according to he faces an unknown attack that decimated a good part of the population.

Torn between believing Howard and thinking he kidnapped her, she and her fellow inmate, Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.), hatch a plan to escape and find out if Howard is telling the truth. The feature, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is set in the same universe as Cloverfield – Monster (2008), although it is not a continuation of the predecessor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and NOW

