check out the main productions of your career

One more year of life. The month of September begins by congratulating the actress and singer Zendaya who turns 26 this Thursday (01). Owner of a successful career in the film industry with several iconic roles, she still makes history for her Emmy nominations for best actress.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, or simply Zendaya, was born in Oakland, California, and is of Zimbabwean origin on her father’s side and Scottish-German on her mother’s side. From a very young age, she started her career as a child model until she fell in love with the stage and dance.

It was only 14 years old that the actress made her television debut with the Disney Channel series “No Ritmo”, where she played the character Rocky Blue. The show was about two dancers who dream of becoming stars while working as supporting characters on a TV show, and had Zendaya as a co-star alongside actress Bella Thorne. The series ran from 2010 to 2013, and allowed Z to gain notoriety in the television world.

With the movie “Aminimigos” (2012), the actress made her debut in her first film for the small screen. The following year she launched herself into the music industry with the album entitled “Zendaya”. After the success of “No Rhythm”, in 2015 the star gave life to Katrina Charlotte Cooper in the series “KC Undercover”, from Disney Channel.

Two years later, Zendaya’s trajectory took a new direction: at the invitation of director Jon Watts, she played the character Michelle Jones in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) where she was one of the biggest highlights, and reprized the role in the film’s sequels. She also participated in the movie “The Greatest Showman” (2017) as the character Anne Wheeler, and opposite Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.

The actress was then cast to star in the HBO series Euphoria, where she plays troubled young Rue Bennett. Her performance was critically acclaimed in both seasons of the series and ended up earning her Emmy nominations. Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest twice-nominated female lead of all time. In 2020, she had already made history at the awards by becoming the youngest to win Best Actress in a Drama Series and only the second black woman to win the category, besides Viola Davis who won for “How to Get Away with Murder”. ”.

In 2020, Zendaya starred in the science fiction film “Dune” as the character Channi, opposite Timothée Chalamet. Currently, the actress is working on the sequel to the feature and still has future projects such as the third season of Euphoria (which has been renewed and is scheduled to premiere only in 2024), and the fourth Spider-Man film, which does not yet have a release date. .

Turning 26 today, Zendaya is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, as well as being an inspiration, an icon and a successful business woman. This trajectory still promises more to come.

