Check out what happens in the POST-CREDIT SCENES of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The text below contains SPOILERS!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is finally showing in theaters and fans are already buzzing about the sequel’s bombastic post-credits scenes.

The first one connects to the meeting between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Zeus (Russell Crowe), the ruler of the Greek gods.

In the plot, our hero travels to Mount Olympus in search of Zeus’ help to defeat Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), after the villain threatened New Asgard… However, Zeus doesn’t give a damn about Thor’s request, so the two end up facing each other and the Greek god is defeated.

In the post-credits scene, we see a Zeus feeling humiliated and angry. Accompanied by a harem of women, the villain plots revenge on Thor, in an attempt to make the people of Earth fear the Gods of Olympus again.

For this, Zeus sends his son, Hercules (Brett Goldstein), on a quest to defeat the Norse god.

In the comics, Hercules is usually portrayed as a hero, but he’s been introduced as a rival to Thor, and it looks like he’ll start off as an enemy of the God of Thunder in the MCU.

Still, it is possible that the character will end up defying his father and become a hero, but that only the future will tell.

The second post-credits scene offers a resolution to Jane Foster’s story arc (Natalie Portman).

As in the comics, the MCU’s Jane suffers from cancer, and each time she transforms into the Mighty Thor, her condition worsens.

That’s because the chemotherapy treatment is nullified every time she remains in her divine form. Due to the greatness of Mjolnir’s powers, all medication in her body wears off, and when she reverts back to human, her body becomes sick.

Aware of her condition, Jane ends up sacrificing herself in the end to save the innocent from Gorr’s threat.

The cool thing is that the Asgardian gods recognize the character’s bravery and welcome her to Valhalla, the sacred realm where Asgard’s warriors are resurrected after death and taken to the paradises where they will live forever.

And the surprises don’t end there, as Jane is greeted by a familiar face… Heimdall (Idris Elba).

In his last appearance in the MCU, the Guardian of the Bifrost was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘.

And his return, welcoming Jane to the gates of Valhalla, is a landmark moment that confirms that he too had a happy ending.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

