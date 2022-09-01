Chelsea wants Neymar, and PSG gives Juventus midfielder

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between European clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Chelsea targets Neymar

Chelsea are looking to sign Neymar in the final stretch of the transfer window, according to the English newspaper “Daily Mail”. The Blues made a great proposal for the star of the Brazilian team, as Todd Boehly, the club’s new owner, is prepared to give the ideal squad to coach Thomas Tuchel.

Although PSG is willing to let one of its stars out on the market, Chelsea sees the arrival of shirt 10 with great difficulty. Because of this, the English club works with other options. The French leaders, by the way, have already received the news, but believe it to be mere speculation.

James Rodriguez and Cavani together?

Image: Disclosure

Midfielder James Rodriguez offered to play alongside Edinson Cavani at Valencia, during an interview with “El Chiringuito”. The Spanish club works with the idea of ​​looking for a player for the position after Carlos Soler leaves PSG.

“If Valencia called me, I would walk from Qatar. But if I walked, I would arrive late, because the market would already be closed. It’s a great club, I see they have a good crowd too. the balls at Cavani, I’m here”, he said.

PSG lose another midfielder

PSG confirmed today the loan of midfielder Paredes to Juventus. The deal is for a season — with an option to buy. The French club wished good luck to the 28-year-old Argentine, who had been in the squad since the 2018/2019 season.

For PSG, Paredes participated in 117 games, with three goals scored. At Juventus, the midfielder will meet his Ángel Di María, who also left Paris to work at Juve.

Arthur cornered at Juventus

Image: Playback / Facebook

Midfielder Arthur was offered to Sporting, but the Portuguese closed the door to a possible hiring of the athlete who has already worn the shirt of the Brazilian team, according to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda and the newspaper “Record”. Seeking to get rid of the player in this transfer window, Juventus would be willing to pay the midfielder’s full salary, around 6 million euros (R$ 30 million at the current price). However, the athlete is not having a good phase and the Portuguese had doubts about the arrival of the Brazilian.

Hired in 2020 in an operation involving the departure of Pjanic to Barcelona, ​​Arthur has been having less and less space in Turin. Last season, the athlete participated in 30 matches in all competitions.

CR7 angry and with indefinite future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, Rio Ferdinand said, in a live on YouTube, that the Portuguese star is not accepting well the condition of reserve in the English club. The former defender, who is an idol at United, defended his former colleague citing the numbers from last season, in which CR7 scored 24 goals and was the team’s top scorer, and stressed that shirt 7 does not like being an option for the course. of games — he, by the way, has an indefinite future.

“Whether or not [no Manchester United] nobody knows. But knowing Ronaldo as I do, I know he’s completely furious right now. It’s not possible for him to have done everything he’s done in his career for so many years, at the level he’s been, and be a reserve for a team that isn’t even in the Champions League,” Ferdinand said on the ‘Vibe With Five’ podcast.