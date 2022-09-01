Claro offers Disney+ and Star+ with discount on TV+ Box and or 4K plan – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The partnership between clear and the Walt Disney Company got closer. The operator announced the arrival of apps from Disney+ and Star+ to the 4K cable TV set-top boxes and to Claro Box TV+. It is also possible to contract streaming services at a discount directly through the remote control.

With the arrival of apps on the set-top box, customers will be able to watch Disney+ or Star+ content using the same interface and remote control as pay TV. This is especially useful for those who don’t have a smart TV, or have an older model that doesn’t support streaming services.

Another advantage for those who access a streaming service through Claro’s cable TV decoder is that internet traffic does not depend on Wi-Fi or broadband. This is not the case with Claro TV+ Box, which requires an internet connection for all transmissions.

In addition to Disney+ and Star+, the Claro TV+ Box or 4K platform also includes apps from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Globoplay, Facebook Watch, Pluto TV, TNT Sports Stadium and Discovery+. I still miss some relevant streams like YouTube, Spotify and Apple TV+.

Discount on Disney+ and Star+ for Claro customers

Claro Pay TV, broadband or mobile internet customers can subscribe to Disney+, Star+ or a combo of the two streams at a discount for one year:

streaming conventional price Price at Claro Disney+ BRL 27.90 per month BRL 20.90 per month Star+ BRL 32.90 per month BRL 25.00 per month Combo+

(Disney+ and Star+) BRL 45.90 per month BRL 35.00 per month

If the subscription is made with Claro, the monthly fees will be charged on the same invoice as the service plan. It is possible to subscribe through the operator’s website or through the purchase channel (250).

It is more advantageous to subscribe to Disney+, Star+ or Combo+ through Claro than directly with Disney, which charges the conventional price. However, currently the Free Market offer is better: it is possible to subscribe to Level 6 of the Mercado Pontos program by paying R$ 14.99 per month; the package gives you access to both streams at no extra cost.

Amazon Prime Video comes to HD set-top boxes

Another streaming-related novelty is the expansion of the Amazon Prime Video application to cable TV customers with an HD decoder. The service was previously available on 4K and Claro TV+ Box equipment.

To watch, you must be an Amazon Prime customer and open the app directly from the set-top box. It is not necessary to connect the equipment to the internet, useful in areas of the house where Wi-Fi is weak or not available.