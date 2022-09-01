Confirmed departure, Veiga out and response to Arsenal

Credit: Disclosure

The day after the defeat to Athletico in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals, Palmeiras has already returned to training with an eye on the duel with Red Bull Bragantino, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão, on Saturday (3).

The Verdão ball market also gained prominence this Wednesday (31) as defender Lucas Freitas was loaned to Moreirense, from Portugal, and the club responded to Arsenal’s offer for midfielder Danilo.

Check out the main news from Palmeiras today:

Moreirense announces signing of defender Lucas Freitas

Moreirense officially announced the hiring of defender Lucas Freitas. The Palmeiras athlete arrives on a loan contract until June 2023, with an option to buy for the team that competes in the second division of Portugal this season.

Lucas Freitas was the last player who was “repped up” in the Verdão squad.

Hired from Valladolid, from Spain, in 2021, Freitas was a starter in the campaign of the under-20 team alviverde in the conquest of the unprecedented Copa São Paulo de Juniores this year.

Negative response to Arsenal

According to information revealed by the portal Goal, Arsenal, from England, made a proposal to Palmeiras to hire Danilo.

The London team offered 20 million pounds (R$ 119 million) to buy the rights to the 21-year-old, but the alviverde team refused.

At this point, Danilo is considered essential for the remainder of the season and an eventual sale should be for 2023.

Veiga has confirmed injury

Midfielder Raphael Veiga suffered a sprained ankle against Athletico after a hard entry by midfielder Hugo Moura and had to leave the Arena da Baixada lawn.

This Thursday, Palmeiras released a note confirming the injury, without mentioning how long the player will be out of the field.

“Midfielder Raphael Veiga underwent imaging tests, had a sprain in his right ankle and started treatment under the care of members of the Health and Performance Nucleus. He had left the pitch after suffering a blow at the beginning of the second half.”, informed Verdão.

Valdivia points out two advantages for Palmeiras’ classification in Libertadores

In Valdivia’s view, the return of Gustavo Scarpa, who was not present in the first game because of suspension, and not having Felipão on the bench at Athletico will give Verdão an advantage in the fight for the spot in the Libertadores final.

The Chilean commented on Verdão’s “trumps” in a post by former goalkeeper Marcos on social media.

“Not to mention that there will be Scarpinha/Bolachinha…and there won’t be Felipão on their bench…come on, Porco, c…”, commented Valdivia.