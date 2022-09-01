Cruella 2 will be musical and may have Taylor Swift in the cast, says rumor

According to a report by DisInsider, Cruella 2 could be a musical. Additionally, Taylor Swift is being considered for a role in the sequel.

If the information comes true, Taylor Swift would play the villain of Cruella 2, possibly a young rival of the protagonist.

In addition, the site says that the release of Cruella 2 can happen directly on Disney+, just like Cruella did.

For now, none of this information has been officially confirmed. However, DisInsider is a pretty reliable site for details about Disney productions, so it’s possible that at least a large part of this is true.

The film features the story of Disney’s legendary and most iconic – and notoriously fashion – villain Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself through her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifying. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will make Estella embrace her rebellious side and become the evil, elegant, revenge-driven Cruella.

The cast brings Emma Stone (Zombieland), Emma Thompson (Men in Black 3), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Paul Walter Hauser (Klan Infiltrator) and Joel Fry (Yesterday).