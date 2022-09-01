Cruzeiro projects Mineirão crowded with the presence of Ronaldo and resumes growth in the partner program | cruise

Cruzeiro plans to have Mineirão sold out, Sunday, against Criciúma, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for Série B of the Brazilian. By late morning, more than 40,000 tickets had been sold for the game that marks Ronaldo’s return to the stadium after a vacation in Europe.

Ronaldo meets Cruzeiro fans at Mineirão

The Phenomenon guaranteed that it will be at the stadium for the match. It will be the first game in which the fans will have to start the festivities for the almost completed access.

Cruzeiro has 58 points and has a 99.99% chance of accessing Serie A, with a difference of 11 points for the second place and 17 for the fifth in Serie B of the Brazilian.

The timing of the club’s membership program is also positive. Raposa again had a growth curve, reaching 65 thousand members. The goal, by the end of the year, is to reach 70 thousand.

1 of 3 Ronaldo Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro Ronaldo Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In recent months, Cruzeiro has seen its program stagnant in growth and, at times, even a drop in the number of associates. However, in recent weeks, the increase has resumed.

The club from Minas started the season with less than 10 thousand active members, after the failures in the first two years of Serie B. With the arrival of Ronaldo and the good results on the field, the club managed to grow in this area.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv