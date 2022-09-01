Cruzeiro sells out tickets for a duel with Criciúma and aims at a record audience in Série B | cruise

Cruzeiro fans sold out tickets for the match against Criciúma, on Sunday, at Mineirão, for the 28th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Around 61,000 tickets were put up for sale, according to the Mineirão administration.

Ronaldo is expected at Mineirão for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma

If the audience is confirmed at 60 thousand people, Cruzeiro will register the largest audience of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. in the 1-0 victory over the Minas Gerais team, in the first round.

There is still availability of tickets for cabins sold by Mineirão. Other grandstand tickets may become available if Cruzeiro does not confirm payment for purchases already made by fans.

Cruzeiro’s biggest audience in the season was noted in the 3-0 defeat to Fluminense, at Mineirão, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, 58,844 were at the stadium. The club’s record in Serie B, at the moment, is in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, with 58,397 fans at Gigante da Pampulha.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans at Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans at Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s biggest income was recorded exactly in the duel with Fluminense, with R$ 2.67 million gross. With about 60 thousand tickets sold for Sunday, the club will surpass the mark of 500 thousand fans taken to the stadiums in Serie B duels. There is also expectation for a good income.

For the game against Criciúma, Cruzeiro released the sale of extra tickets for club members, which practically exhausted the total charge for the match. The sale to the general public opened at 5 pm this Thursday, with tickets sold out in just over an hour.

