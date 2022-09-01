Cryptos today: Bitcoin opens September down and returns to trading below $20,000; market drops to $1 trillion

Bitcoin (BTC) closed the month of August down, which reached 13% by the end of yesterday, and September is already starting in the same vein. The cryptocurrency dawns this Thursday (1) down 1.3% to $19,926.51, therefore operating close to the critical level of $19,800, considered an important price support. For some analysts, a loss of this level could mean a sharper pullback towards the June lows in the $17,500 region.

Ethereum (ETH) is also trading at a loss today and topping $1,551 after dropping 1.5%. In the last 30 days, the second most valuable crypto is down 1.6% against 12.3% for Bitcoin. On the other hand, on an annual basis, the two digital assets are on par, accumulating a drop of almost 60%. After today’s negative move, the total cryptocurrency market cap is back to close to $1 trillion, down 26% since June 5.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

The risk aversion that once again takes hold of investors sets the tone for the negative movement in cryptocurrencies. Market agents began to widely expect a new rise in US interest rates of 75 basis points, a sign of greater unpredictability in relation to the decline in the yield curve.

The Fed is “being very tough, which is why stocks and cryptos are going down,” Glen Goodman, cryptocurrency advisor at exchange eToro, told CoinDesk.

“Volatility is unlikely to subside in the coming months as the Fed prepares to step up the process of shrinking its massive $9 trillion balance sheet, or so-called quantitative tightening, in September,” Kaiko researchers wrote in note on Monday.

“Together with rising interest rates and a data-driven approach to monetary policy, this is likely to put further pressure on risky assets.”

According to technical analyst Glenn Williams of CoinDesk, graphical and on-chain analyzes (with usage data consultable via blockchain) point to uncertainty. “The daily BTC candle indicates a smaller trading range than the day before, something that suggests lower price volatility as well as a lack of conviction among traders,” he states.

On the other hand, assesses the expert, “price range consolidation can also signal that prices are set to break out of the current trading range” – in either direction.

According to data from research house Glassnode, Bitcoin would be in undervalued territory considering “fair price” metrics. “Historically, BTC prices have risen after a negative score [nessa métrica]but traders should be cautious about trading solely on it,” comments Williams.

Speaking to Crypto+, trader and technical analyst Vinícius Terranova said he’s betting that Bitcoin will not hold out for long above the $19,800 support and will in fact fall. After June lows, the digital currency could seek 2019 highs near $14,000. Subsequently, BTC would have the fund in the range of US$ 12,000 and then at US$ 10,000.

On Monday (29), Terranova pointed out that the $10,000 range already brought the first order of 500 BTC at $10,000, signaling that investors had begun to prepare for the possibility of the cryptocurrency plunging another 50%. .

Despite the fear and uncertainty that hovers in the crypto market, so-called altcoins, lower-value cryptocurrencies known for even greater volatility than Bitcoin, do not experience as strong a sell-off movement as seen in previous bear periods.

The worst result of the day is Helium (HNT), a crypto decentralized internet connection project that announced a sudden proposal to migrate to the Solana network (SOL), putting aside its own blockchain. The proposition comes months after Helium received a contribution of US$ 200 million led, among other players, by FTX, an exchange linked to Solana.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,926.51 -1.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,551.04 -1.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 276.58 -3.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.325673 -2.5% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.445732 -2.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius (CEL) $1.17 +4.5% EOS (EOS) $1.17 +4.2% Leo Token (LEO) $5.71 +4.1% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00004656 +3.3% BitDAO (BIT) US$ 0.615046 +2.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $4.89 -10.4% Maker (MKR) US$ 751.48 -5.7% Zcash (ZEC) US$ 57.67 -4.9% DAO Curve (CRV) $1.09 -4.7% Kusama (KSM) US$ 46.60 -4.7%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.00 +2.75% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.08 +6.58% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.38 +4.86% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.71 +2.62% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.99 +4.34% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.50 +1.4% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.98 +5.84% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.01 +3.35% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.50 0% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 29.98 +1.62%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (1):

Credit Suisse takes custody of $32 million in “digital assets”

The Swiss megabank recently reported in regulatory filings as of the end of the second quarter that it holds 31 million Swiss kroner (approximately $32 million) in assets and liabilities which it mysteriously described as the following: “of which digital asset protection assets” .

In the two previous quarters, the bank had not reported ownership of any of these assets. The document submitted to regulators did not reveal what those “digital assets” would be.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Credit Suisse holds custody of tokenized securities for its clients in accordance with accounting guidelines from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ticketmaster will issue concert memories on NFT

A new partnership with Dapper Labs, which develops the Flow (FLOW) blockchain, will allow event organizer Ticketmaster to issue non-fungible tokens (NFT) before, during and after concerts.

According to a press release, NFTs will serve as a shareable form of digital memory.

Mickey Maher, senior vice president of partnerships at Dapper Labs, said the NFT live event collectibles will enhance fans’ day-to-day experiences.

President of Paraguay vetoes cryptocurrency regulation

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, totally vetoed a bill that proposed to regulate the mining and trading of cryptocurrencies in the country.

The veto came after recommendations against the project made by the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC) and Central Bank of Paraguay, according to a presidential statement.

The bill will now be sent back to the National Congress where, if both chambers ratify it with an absolute majority, it can still be enacted.

In July, the Paraguayan Senate approved the bill after the Chamber of Deputies approved the text in May.

DeFi Protocol Announces Closure After $80M Hack

Asset management protocol Babylon Finance, which runs on Ethereum, will shut down in November after failing to recover from the impact of an April hack that resulted in an $80 million loss in April.

Provided by Rari Capital, the hacked company, Babylon Finance delivered interest to depositors and loaned users cryptocurrencies.

Its main differentiator compared to other decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions is that users could configure their own pools with a basket of assets.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related