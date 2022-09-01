Cubs in weight: 43% of Vasco’s goals in Serie B have direct participation of youth from the base | vasco

Vasco once again breathed a sigh of relief in Serie B last Wednesday with the 2-1 victory over Guarani, for the 27th round, in São Januário, and once again saw young people from the basic categories play a fundamental role in the positive result.

With the goal scored by Eguinaldo, Cruz-Maltino already adds 13 of the 30 goals in Serie B with direct participation of players who passed through the Cruz-Maltina base in recent seasons – which corresponds to 43.3% of the total. The striker scored the second goal as a professional for Vasco, in his first game entering as a starter.

+ Vasco’s performances: Eguinaldo and Andrey are the highlights against Guarani; see the notes

+ Emílio Faro praises Vasco’s reaction after victory: “Committed team”

1 of 4 Eguinaldo celebrates a goal in Vasco x Guarani — Photo: André Durão Eguinaldo celebrates a goal in Vasco x Guarani – Photo: André Durão

In addition to Eguinaldo, young people Andrey Santos, Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec also swung the nets in Serie B. Andrey, by the way, is Vasco’s vice-top scorer in the competition, alongside Nenê, with five goals. Raniel is Vasco’s top scorer in the tournament, with eight.

Direct participation of youth from the base in Vasco’s goals in Serie B athletes goals assistance Andrey Santos 5 0 Figueiredo two two Marlon Gomes 1 1* Eguinaldo two 0 Gabriel Pec 1 0

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

The assistance made by Marlon Gomes, indicated in the table above, happened in Vasco’s 4-0 rout over CRB, in the 21st round, for Eguinaldo himself to swing the net. As the goal was scored by an athlete from the base, the goal pass did not enter the final count.

With goals and assists, the five athletes mentioned had direct influence on 18 points of the team in Serie B. There were six victories for Vasco with goals that had the participation of young people: CSA, Bahia, Náutico, CRB, Tombense and Guarani.

2 of 4 Marlon Gomes and Andrey Santos in Vasco vs Guarani — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Marlon Gomes and Andrey Santos in Vasco x Guarani — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Vasco returns to the field this Saturday against Brusque, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina, for the 28th round of Serie B. Now, the Rio de Janeiro team occupies the third position of the tournament, with 45 points – four more than Londrina, the first team outside the access zone to Serie A.

+ Read more news from Vasco