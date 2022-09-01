D23 Expo Schedule: Discover the highlights of the event – Percy Jackson, High School Musical and more! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

The month of September is approaching and, with that, fans of disney are already preparing for one of the most promising events held by the company: the D23 Expo, that discloses unpublished contents of the titles produced by the brand.

Scheduled to take place between days September 9th and 11th (Friday to Saturday of the next week), the event will take place at California and will feature some exclusive materials for gifts and other shown to fans via Internet.

The panel that has generated the most speculation so far is the “Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!”, hosted by Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven) and Lilly Singh (A Little Late). It will present news about titles Disney Branded TV (Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior). The group released today the titles that will be highlighted during the presentation, which will also be displayed by Internet. Check out the productions:

the american chinese (Disney+)

(Disney+) Growing (Disney+)

(Disney+) High School Musical: The Series: The Musical (Disney+)

(Disney+) The Legend of the Lost Treasure: On the Edge of History (Disney+)

(Disney+) Percy Jackson and the olympians (Disney+)

(Disney+) Prom Pact (Disney+)

(Disney+) Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious (Disney+)

(Disney+) Choir (Disney+)

(Disney+) The Muppets Mayem (Disney+)

(Disney+) Radical Family: Bigger and Better (Disney+)

(Disney+) my daddy is claus (Disney+)

(Disney+) zombies 3 (Disney+)

(Disney+) Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Phineas and Ferb (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) the house of raven (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Under Wraps 2 (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Alice in Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) firebuds (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Spidey and his Spectacular Friends (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Disney Junior)

According to the schedule, members of the team of the mentioned productions will participate in the panel in the most different ways. Among the names already confirmed, those of Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson), Brie Larson (Growing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Legend of the Lost Treasure) and the main cast of the series “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”.

This panel, specifically, is scheduled to take place on Saturday night, September 10th. The entirety will be shown by the official channels of the platform on social networks, and the exhibition is scheduled to start at 19:30h (Brasilia time). Official news about the event should be revealed soon.

Also check:

10 nostalgic movies to watch today on Disney+

What are your expectations for the D23 Expo? Are you looking forward to receiving news from any of these original productions? Share your opinions with us on social networks, and to stay on top of everything that involves the event and the titles produced by Disney, stay tuned here and on the official pages of About Sagas!