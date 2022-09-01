Dall-E teams up with more artificial intelligences to create clothes on video – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Dall-E it’s not just for generating fun images. The tool can be useful in everyday applications. the creative director Karen X. Cheng took the test. This week, she used Dall-E along with other AI features to recreate clothes of her own in a video.

Clothing video generated via Dalle-E (Image: Twitter/Karen X. Cheng)

In that video, Cheng walks on a sidewalk like he’s at a fashion show. With every step she takes, her clothes change. It’s like she’s tasted every combination and made a montage of them all.

Well, it’s a montage, actually. But this work was not done through traditional video editing tools. In a thread on twitterCheng says he only used artificial intelligence for that.

It all starts with filming her walking, obviously. Afterwards, Cheng used Dall-E to generate the outfit combinations. But this was not an easy process.

Dall-E is interesting because it can generate images from simple instructions. In the experiment, Cheng erased his clothing in an image and asked the tool to modify the resulting part, which was left blank.

It is worth remembering that Dall-E is capable of generating images of almost any type. Aware of this, Cheng instructed the tool to generate clothes in the indicated area. But she noted that the results are interesting for individual photos, not videos.

During the experiment, the creative director found that Dall-E generated different outfits in each frame (or frame). However, she wanted each generated combination to persist for a few more frames to have a transition effect.

The EbSynth and Dain tools come into play

Because it is focused on still images, Dall-E is not able (at least so far) to maintain the same result for a sequence of frames. But after extensive research, Karen X. Cheng discovered what EbSynth is.

This is the name of a tool, also based on artificial intelligence, that applies a painting effect on videos. Cheng wondered if EbSynth could be used to generate the clothing transition effects, with frame persistence, that she so craved.

Isn’t that right? Cheng acknowledges that the result was not perfect. “If you look closely, there are a lot of artifacts, but that was good enough for me on this project,” she adds.

7/ Finally I ran the video through DAIN which smoothly blends from outfit to outfit It had the added bonus of giving my video artificial slow mo pic.twitter.com/tovH7gzNYA — Karen X. Cheng (@karenxcheng) August 30, 2022

All that was needed was the “finish”. Cheng used the Dain algorithm (for video frame interpolation, also through artificial intelligence) to finish the transition effect. At the same time, the tool served to give an air of slow motion precisely at the moment of changing clothes.

For now, it’s all just an interesting experiment. But it’s easy to imagine how much an idea like this can be perfected to help clothing stores publicize their collections on social media, for example.

The full video can be viewed on Cheng’s Instagram.