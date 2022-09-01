David Luiz celebrates Flamengo’s victory and returns after hepatitis case: “Happy to have helped” | Flamengo

The 4-0 victory over Vélez was not the only cause for celebration for David Luiz. This Wednesday, in Buenos Aires, the defender returned to play after being diagnosed with hepatitis.

The defender played the 90 minutes in the 4-0, at Estádio José Amalfitani, in the first game of the Libertadores semifinal – he was yellow carded and is out of the game at Maracanã. When giving an interview on the field trip, his voice in a weak tone revealed his tiredness.

1 of 2 David Luiz talks with Pedro in Vélez vs Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo David Luiz talks with Pedro in Vélez x Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

– I’m glad to be better, medical department did a great job. It reassured me, I did all the exams. It was viral or drug hepatitis. My voice is like this, I’m suffering a little, quite tired. They did their best to make me 100%, but I’m 95% to 99%. I’m happy to have helped in today’s victory – said the athlete.

David Luiz had the diagnosis confirmed on Sunday. With that, he was not available in the classic against Botafogo.

The defender recognized that the red-black advantage to reach the final is great. However, he dismissed the idea that the confrontation is resolved:

– If Flamengo were classified, there would not be another game. We have to have our feet on the ground, improve what we need and confirm at home.

Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday for the Brasileirão. Face Ceará, Sunday, at 11 am, at Maracanã.

