Derived Series With Jeffrey Dean Morgan Title Changed







Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will star in the spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’. Photo: Instagram/@thewalkingdead/Estadão

The series The Walking Dead spawned several spin-offs. One of those in development had its title changed. The spin-off starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) before, called Isle of the Dead now it will be called The Walking Dead: Dead City. The information was given by the American network AMC to the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

The production is in the filming stage, which is being developed in New Jersey, in the United States. The release of the spin-off is scheduled for 2023. The story will take place with Negan and Maggie, once rivals, now isolated, walking in Manhattanin New York after the zombie apocalypse. The production will show the city destroyed, with dead everywhere and, of course, zombies. The first season will have six episodes.

The spin-off creator, Eli Jornewas also a writer and co-executive producer on the original plot The Walking Dead. In the production will also participate Scott M. Gimple as content supervisor and actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will also serve as producers.

Actress Lauren Cohan, in a statement, said she was happy and excited to participate in a series of the universe. The Walking Dead. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with the AMC team on the next chapter in the universe of The Walking Dead. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

The continuation of the 11th season of the original series, The Walking Dead, is scheduled for October 2nd. In the current plot, the reasons for Negan and Maggie to arrive in New York will be explained.