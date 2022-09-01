Developer accuses Steam curators of manipulating reviews to apply scams

Cowcat claims that many profiles ask for game keys to resell them on platforms like G2A

Created by Valve as a way to strengthen the validity of Steam reviews, the the platform’s healer system may be being used to deliver blows. According to developer Cowcat, responsible for Brok the InvestiGator, some scammers are manipulate the resource as a way to acquire review keys that are directed to reseller sites.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the company stated that its latest game is being target of negative reviews after she takes action against scammers. She explains that, curious about the behavior of some curators, she offered keys that guaranteed access only to the game’s prologue.

While many reviewers and curators have contacted the developer again to point out the issue (and received keys to the full version), this has not happened in all cases. Some curators even published reviews of Brok the InvestiGator claiming to have had access to the full version.when this was clearly not the case — the company suspects that the copies requested in these cases were not redeemed, but coffered for sale on sites such as G2A.

Negative reviews would be retaliation for Cowcat

The company believes that many of the negative reviews the game received arose as a result of its actions. she believes that some scammers had to return the money obtained by selling the key that guaranteed access to the game’s prologue and, in response, decided to publish negative reviews using generic terms such as “broken gameplay” or “lack of polish”.

According to Cowcat, the nine curators who left negative reviews share characteristics such as belonging to the same administrator, have been created on the same day and have similar amounts of followers. In addition, the developer points out that all had only one or two negative reviews in their analysis histories.

After the repercussion of the developer’s messages, the curators she appointed changed their reviews of Brok The InvestiGator and went on to praise the game. The company claims that it has already reported the suspicious profiles to Valve and claims that the solution to the problem would be allow all developers access to the Curator Connect system of Steam — which, instead of relying on access keys, allows access to complete games for content producers considered reliable.

